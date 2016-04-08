9 Versatile Ways to Style Short Hair
Create Bangs
Here's an easy way to change up your short cut: Comb your hair forward, giving the illusion of fringe. Apply a smoothing cream to damp strands and blow-dry forward.
Must-Have Styler: Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream, $6.64, Walmart
Add Height
Use a deep side part to elevate an otherwise basic bob. It'll change up your look without a visit to the salon and add exaggerated volume. Get it by spritzing with root lifter at the hairline and blow-drying with a medium-size round brush.
Must-Have Styler: John Frieda Luxurious Volume Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion, $6.64, Walmart
Tousle It
Infuse your chin-length bob with extra body and texture. To get it, coat damp strands with a volumizing mouse and gently twist and scrunch as it air dries.
Must-Have Styler: Full Frame All-Over Volumizing Mousse, $19.50, Ulta
Go Sleek
The combination of a deep side part and glossy, smooth strands looks glam and polished. Part your hair and comb it so it swoops across your forehead. Use your fingers to gently tame any stray hairs, and finish with a mist of shine spray.
Must-Have Styler: Garnier Fructis Triple NutritionMarvelous Oil Deep Nourish, $17.99, Walmart
Wear It Natural
Natural hair has its own set of care rules, but hydrating and defining curls is a key step. A good moisturizing cream is essential to keep coarse hair soft and full of shine. To use it, section damp or dry hair and apply from roots to ends.
Must-Have Styler: Smooth 'N Shine Coil Hydrating Butter, $5.99, Target
Go Curly
If you have natural waves, you can boost volume and coax out some curl with a texturizing spray. Have straight strands? Create waves with a small-barrel curling iron. Once cool, break up spirals with your fingers.
Must-Have Styler: Curly Sexy Hair Curl Recover Curl Reviving Spray, $17.95, Ulta
Go Straight
Pin-straight strands give the lob (or long bob) a sleek look. Prep damp strands with a straightening cream and blow-dry. Then smooth hair from mid-shaft to ends with a flat iron.
Must-Have Styler: John Frieda Frizz Ease Straight Fixation Styling Crème, $6.23, Walmart
Make It Piecey
Give a short, layered cut cool edge. All you need for this slightly mussed-up look are your fingers and some styling paste. Rub a nickel-size amount of paste in your hands, then run through your strands.
Must-Have Styler: Redken Mess Around 10 Cream Paste, $19.50, Ulta
Beach It
Beachy waves aren’t just for long hair. To give short strands some surf-inspired texture, spritz damp hair with a sea salt spray and let air-dry.
Must-Have Styler: L’Oréal Paris Air Dry It Flexible Hold Wave Swept Spray, $3.89, Target