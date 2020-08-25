How to Create Loose Waves with a Styling Wand

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

I’ve been using a flat iron for about 15 years, ever since I first convinced my mom to let me straighten my hair in middle school. Since then, the flat iron has been my go-to hot tool for both straightening and curling my hair. I love using the beveled edge to create a super polished, ringlet curl. But when I want loose, undone waves like Kate Moss, I recently discovered that a styling wand is the way to go.

Styling wands are a great option for getting curls and waves with a natural finish, versus the tight, polished ringlet finish you typically get with curling irons, according to Herbal Essences celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager. The styling technique with a wand is easy: Instead of starting at the ends of the hair like you do with a curling iron, you actually wrap your hair around the wand beginning at the roots and working your way down to the ends.

There are two main styles of wands: straight and tapered. Straight wands look almost identical to a curling iron, minus the clamp to hold onto the ends of the hair. Tapered wands have a barrel that gets smaller as you move away from the handle towards the end of the barrel. For short hair, Brager recommends using a 1-inch barrel. “If you go with a bigger barrel you might not be able to get a full wrap, which means less wave,” she says. For longer hair (and for more voluminous loose waves), try using a wand with a 1 1/4-inch barrel. Some wands like the T3 Whirl Trio ($300, Sephora) even come with multiple barrel heads so you can pick which size you want to use.

Start by parting your hair at your natural part line, and then section off your hair with clips. Maxine Salon stylist Leigh Hardges says that sectioning the hair into vertical pieces (instead of horizontal) will actually help the waves last longer. Working with one-two inch pieces of hair at a time, wrap your hair around the wand. It helps to hold the wand upside down with the end of the barrel pointed to the floor. That way, you begin wrapping the hair closest to the root, and work your way down, away from your face. For thicker hair like mine, waves should start around two inches from your scalp. Otherwise, it creates too much volume at the crown of your head. If you have finer or thin hair, Hardges recommends starting the waves a little bit closer to the scalp to create more volume. For a more natural, undone look, leave the ends of your hair (one or two inches) straight without wrapping them around the barrel, Brager suggests. Another trick to creating natural, undone waves is to alternate the direction of the waves, making sure to always direct the curls at the hairline away from your face, Hardges adds.

If you have coily to kinky textured hair, Hardges says that you might have to start with a little bit of straightening first to make the waves look smooth. “Start by blow-drying, and then use the styling wand in small sections. When wrapping the hair, use high tension to help smooth the hair slightly while setting the wave.”

After you’re done with the wand, you should wait at least ten minutes for the hair to fully cool before combing through it, otherwise, your waves might not last as long if they don’t fully set. Then, comb through your hair with a texturizing cream or finishing spray to break up the waves.