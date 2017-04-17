Headband Hairstyles You'll Want to Rock Every Day
Tucked-Up Braid
This headband style might look fancy, but it's easier than you think to DIY! Just twist a few strands around your headband, then make a quick braid and tuck it into the headband. Voila! You're ready for any party or formal event.
Low Messy Bun
This low-fuss headband updo is definitely going to become your go-to look for formal events! Just twist a few strands of hair around your headband, then put your messy bun skills to work!
Headband Boho Look
You can dress up this simple half-up look with a gold or silver headband for a day at work or even an evening out on the town. Best of all, you can put this style together in just 5 minutes, so you'll be out the door in no time!
Twisted Headband
You can rock this headband look at a wedding or party, or add it to your repertoire of weekday styles. Depending on what kind of headband you choose, you can dress this 5-minute style up or down.
Chain Link Braid
Bored with traditional braids? Try out this pretty chain link braid, then pair it with a headband to dress up the style a little. Everyone will be in awe of this simple and beautiful look!
Easy Braided Headband Updo
Master this easy headband updo and you'll always have a simple and chic hairstyle at your fingertips. Wear this hair to a wedding, or use it to dress up your office wardrobe—you're just four steps away from this gorgeous updo!
Rope Braid Bun
Depending on how you style it, this easy look can be casual and everyday, or elegant and dressy. Add a thin gold headband to add sparkle for date night or a night out with friends.
Simple Braid-in-Braid
To help keep your hair back (or to dress up this style a little), try pairing this braid-inside-a-braid style with your favorite headband.