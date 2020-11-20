Dull Hair? There's a Good Chance It's Because of Your Water

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's what you can do if your style looking like you just got a blowout at home.

Hard Water vs. Soft Water

Hard water is already considered the lesser of two options. "The minerals in hard water tend to deposit onto damaged or dry parts of the hair where the cuticle has raised away from the hair shaft," Melanie Bolton, hairstylist and educational director at Flow, says. "Over time, the continued deposition of minerals onto the hair will create a coating that makes the hair appear dull or may even change the tone of your hair color." Some of the results of the mineral deposits include turning hair an orange shade thanks to copper, making strands dry, and making hair overall feel weighed down. Anyone with naturally curly strands is likely to suffer the most, Bolton adds. "Curls are produced from more porous cuticles, which unfortunately means more opportunity for minerals to deposit."

So, are the soft water users totally fine? Not totally, says Bolton. Although soft water is far less mineralized, it can limit the ability to remove the product from your strands and scalp. "What you end up with overtime is a build-up of hair care and styling products that make the hair and scalp feel greasy," Bolton explains. Those of us with finer hair and soft water can easily feel "weighed down" by the excess product.

Is Well Water Bad for Your Hair?

Some people aren't connected to their area's water system. As a dishwater blonde, I've always craved a cool, icy tone. Whenever I visit the salon for fresh color, I'm obsessed with my shade, but after a few washes, my hair is back to boring. When I told my stylist about it, we went over my routine and figured out the culprit: I have well water. "Well water notoriously consists of hard water that contains lots of different kinds of minerals along with excess calcium and magnesium," Bolton explains.