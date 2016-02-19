The Best Hairstyles for Women Over 40

Your mane goal: stylish, chic, and youthful—without looking like you're trying to be 21 again, says Jenny Balding, Cutler/Redken styling and grooming expert. It's a prime time to experiment, not only to keep your look fresh, but also to accommodate the changes going on with your hair. "Like your skin, your hair changes over time," Balding says. Thanks to the natural aging process and general wear and tear on your strands (hello, heat damage), you may notice a difference in your hair's texture or density. Get healthier, younger-looking hair with any of these cuts.