Hairstyles for Women Over 30
Your Hair in Your 30s
Whether you're working your way up the corporate ladder, starting a family, or both, the goal for your hair to be fuss-free, but also fun. "It's essential to let your stylist know two things: how much time you have to spend on styling your hair and how often you can get to the salon for maintenance," says Jet Rhys, a stylist and salon owner in San Diego. At this stage in your life, Rhys says the perfect cut is one that is versatile. "You are juggling family life and your career," she says. "Having a polished style for the office, but also being able to dress it up for a night on the town, is important." Need some ideas? Keep clicking.
The Soft Pixie
Long, sideswept bangs make Anne Hathaway's cropped 'do look feminine -- not severe. The cut is timeless and the long fringe adds sophistication, without looking matronly, Rhys says.
Angled Bob
While insanely easy to style, Giuliana Rancic’s bob is far from frumpy. The chin-length cut is slightly longer in the front than it is in the back, which gives the style a more modern vibe -- no mom cuts here!
The Modern Pageboy
Michelle Williams reinvents the classic style with side bangs and a length that hits just above the chin. Ask your stylist to point-cut the ends (snipping into ends with scissors aimed up at the ceiling), which will prevent blunt, harsh lines, Rhys says. Rhys calls this cut a multitasker. "You have so many options to change it up -- style it softly or tucked behind your ear, or switch up your part from side to side," she says.
Full Bangs
Your tired eyes are telltale signs of your busy lifestyle. Sure, eye cream helps, but bangs can make you look younger and fresher instantly. To get Zooey Deschanel’s signature fringe, ask your stylist to bevel your bangs on the outside corner of the eyebrows. “This opens up the eyes,” Rhys says.
A Collarbone Cut with Sideswept Bangs
Behold one of the most versatile lengths ever: A collarbone-grazing style is not exactly long, but not short either. You can pull it into a ponytail, wear it polished, or sport a tousled look. And wispy, side bangs, like Reese Witherspoon's, require less commitment than full-on fringe. Go for Witherspoon's eyebrow length or ask your stylist to cut your bangs below the bridge of your nose, Rhys says. Then sweep them to the side.
Long Layers
Long layers that start around chin length, like Zoe Saldana’s here, make styling a cinch, Rhys says. “If cut precisely, they will fall right into place without even picking up the blow dryer.”
Midlength with Bouncy Layers
This cut is perfect for the woman on the go, Rhys says. The medium-length style with longer layers means not a lot of styling time. Plus, the layers add body and bounce to finer hair. “Ask your stylist to add face-framing layers below the lip,” she says.
The Perfect Curly Cut
When you have waves or curls, the wrong cut can make hair too poofy, but Katie Holmes gets it right here. “Ask your stylist for face-framing layers that start right at the cheekbones, and medium-length layers throughout,” Rhys says. “This creates a fun, playful look that requires minimal styling.”
The Lob
The long bob -- a cut that hits just above the shoulders -- can be worn smooth or tousled like Kate Mara did here. While it may look layered, it’s really one length, Rhys says. Ask your stylist to point cut the ends to add texture, so it’s not one harsh, straight line.
The New Shag
Want to wash and go? Alexa Chung's cool shag is perfect for wavy textures and women who don't want to fuss with their hair, Rhys says. "The layers are kept midlength and are meant to be worn natural and tousled."
