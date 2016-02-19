Hairstyles for Women Over 30

Whether you're working your way up the corporate ladder, starting a family, or both, the goal for your hair to be fuss-free, but also fun. "It's essential to let your stylist know two things: how much time you have to spend on styling your hair and how often you can get to the salon for maintenance," says Jet Rhys, a stylist and salon owner in San Diego. At this stage in your life, Rhys says the perfect cut is one that is versatile. "You are juggling family life and your career," she says. "Having a polished style for the office, but also being able to dress it up for a night on the town, is important." Need some ideas? Keep clicking.