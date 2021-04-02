Hair Rollers Are Back—Here’s How to Use Them for a Bouncy Blowout

Over the years as new hair technology has become available, many people resort to using a curling iron or even a flat iron to curl their hair. (I've been using both of these tools for the past decade for my own hairstyles.) But recently, I've seen a few social media users and influencers, like hair guru Lilly van Brooklyn, show off super bouncy curls thanks to the humble hair roller. I was thrilled to see the return of rollers because I'm not new to curlers. My grandma used brush rollers to curl her hair, my mom puts in velcro versions every day, and I use heated ones to style my strands. (Shoutout to my mom, who started me early with sponge rollers at age three and then heated ones a few years later.)