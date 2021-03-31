The Most Hydrating Hair Masks to Nourish Your Dry, Damaged Strands

Hair masks can be used as weekly treatments in the shower for two-three minutes before rinsing out, but to maximize the benefits, you need to leave them on for at least 20 minutes, Saviano says. Apply the mask from the mid-shaft to the ends of your hair, and then put a shower cap. I usually struggle with finding a shower cap that is large enough to hold all of my long, thick hair, but Kitsch has a great one that's super cute for $24. Not only is the shower cap big enough, but it also stays in place and is comfortable, so it's perfect for my weekly hair mask, especially when I leave it on for the full 20 minutes. Your natural body heat will open the hair cuticle, allowing the mask to penetrate deep into the hair shaft. After 20 minutes, take the shower cap off and rinse your hair with cool water to seal the cuticle.