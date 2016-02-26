Must-Know Hair Hacks
Pump Up Your Ponytail
Fake a voluminous ponytail in seconds. Split hair into two equal pieces and pull into top and bottom ponytails. Then, fluff the top pony over the bottom one. To finish, spritz on a volumizing hair spray, like Big Sexy Hair Root Pump, $14.29, Target, for some extra oomph.
Create Beachy Waves
To score a beachy texture—no trip to the beach required—try this easy styling technique. Split hair into two sections and braid each one. Run a flat iron (we love Chi's Original Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $79.99, Ulta) along the braids; the heat helps set the bend and create the wave. Let hair cool for five minutes, then undo the plaits and tousle with your fingers.
Save Time in the Shower
Get in and out of the shower faster by shampooing and conditioning strands simultaneously. Suds up your roots, where the most grime and oil accumulate, and coat midlength to ends with conditioner (which should never go on your roots, anyway). Then, rinse out both at once. An affordable brand Sephora shopper swear by is Verb Ghost Shampoo, $16, and Verb Ghost Conditioner, $16, which are both available at the beauty retailer.
Touch Up Roots, Instantly
When telltale roots start to crop up but there’s no time to color, reach for a powder eye shadow. We recommend using one with a matte finish, such as Natasha Denona's Eyebrow Shadow Mono, $11, Sephora. Use a cotton swab to dab a small amount along your part; this instantly conceals regrowth without looking obvious or unnatural. Blondes aiming to hide darker roots should opt for a deep taupe, while brunettes can use a rich brown shade.
Flip Your Bobby Pins
Hair always slipping and sliding out of pins? Flip them over, so that the wavy side lays against your head. For even more staying power, spritz the pin with a quick hit of hairspray first. Also, make sure your pins aren't stretched out because they definitely won't stay. If you need a new set, try Conair's No Slip Grip Pins, $3.99, Target.
Use a Toothbrush to Tame Frizz
Tame pesky flyaways with a toothbrush. Mist the bristles with light hairspray, such as Paul Mitchel's Flexible Style Hairspray, $18, Ulta, then gently brush down any frizzies along your hairline or at the top of your head. Errant strands will stay in place without an overly crunchy or sticky feel.
Curl Your Hair Faster
Tweak your technique to create a whole head of curls in minutes. Secure hair into a high ponytail. Split the pony into four sections and curl each with a 1-inch iron like Hot Tools' Curling Iron, $39.97, Walmart. Let the curls cool for a minute to set, then let out the ponytail. Shake your head to reveal fabulous bend and body.
Jazz Up Basic Bobby Pins
Turn standard bobby pins into chic—and inexpensive—hair accessories. Pull the top half of your hair back and secure with a horizontally placed bobby pin. Then add a pin on each side, forming a triangle. The end result looks graphic and modern while keeping your hair out of your face. Amp up the look even more with some colorful pins from Etsy, where you can get a pack of 50 for $5.50.