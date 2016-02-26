Get in and out of the shower faster by shampooing and conditioning strands simultaneously. Suds up your roots, where the most grime and oil accumulate, and coat midlength to ends with conditioner (which should never go on your roots, anyway). Then, rinse out both at once. An affordable brand Sephora shopper swear by is Verb Ghost Shampoo, $16, and Verb Ghost Conditioner, $16, which are both available at the beauty retailer.