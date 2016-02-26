Must-Know Hair Hacks

Updated December 18, 2019
A good hair day is just seconds away, thanks to these clever hair hacks. From wish-I'd-thought-of-that styles to time-saving techniques, read on for effortless ways to tame your mane.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 8

Pump Up Your Ponytail

Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Fake a voluminous ponytail in seconds. Split hair into two equal pieces and pull into top and bottom ponytails. Then, fluff the top pony over the bottom one. To finish, spritz on a volumizing hair spray, like Big Sexy Hair Root Pump, $14.29, Target, for some extra oomph.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Create Beachy Waves

To score a beachy texture—no trip to the beach required—try this easy styling technique. Split hair into two sections and braid each one. Run a flat iron (we love Chi's Original Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $79.99, Ulta) along the braids; the heat helps set the bend and create the wave. Let hair cool for five minutes, then undo the plaits and tousle with your fingers.

3 of 8

Save Time in the Shower

Southerly Course/Getty Images

Get in and out of the shower faster by shampooing and conditioning strands simultaneously. Suds up your roots, where the most grime and oil accumulate, and coat midlength to ends with conditioner (which should never go on your roots, anyway). Then, rinse out both at once. An affordable brand Sephora shopper swear by is Verb Ghost Shampoo, $16, and Verb Ghost Conditioner, $16, which are both available at the beauty retailer.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Touch Up Roots, Instantly

When telltale roots start to crop up but there’s no time to color, reach for a powder eye shadow. We recommend using one with a matte finish, such as Natasha Denona's Eyebrow Shadow Mono, $11, Sephora. Use a cotton swab to dab a small amount along your part; this instantly conceals regrowth without looking obvious or unnatural. Blondes aiming to hide darker roots should opt for a deep taupe, while brunettes can use a rich brown shade.

5 of 8

Flip Your Bobby Pins

Hair always slipping and sliding out of pins? Flip them over, so that the wavy side lays against your head. For even more staying power, spritz the pin with a quick hit of hairspray first. Also, make sure your pins aren't stretched out because they definitely won't stay. If you need a new set, try Conair's No Slip Grip Pins, $3.99, Target.

6 of 8

Use a Toothbrush to Tame Frizz

Tame pesky flyaways with a toothbrush. Mist the bristles with light hairspray, such as Paul Mitchel's Flexible Style Hairspray, $18, Ulta, then gently brush down any frizzies along your hairline or at the top of your head. Errant strands will stay in place without an overly crunchy or sticky feel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Curl Your Hair Faster

Tweak your technique to create a whole head of curls in minutes. Secure hair into a high ponytail. Split the pony into four sections and curl each with a 1-inch iron like Hot Tools' Curling Iron, $39.97, Walmart. Let the curls cool for a minute to set, then let out the ponytail. Shake your head to reveal fabulous bend and body.

8 of 8

Jazz Up Basic Bobby Pins

Turn standard bobby pins into chic—and inexpensive—hair accessories. Pull the top half of your hair back and secure with a horizontally placed bobby pin. Then add a pin on each side, forming a triangle. The end result looks graphic and modern while keeping your hair out of your face. Amp up the look even more with some colorful pins from Etsy, where you can get a pack of 50 for $5.50.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com