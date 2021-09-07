My Long Hair Was Impossible to Brush Through Until I Tried These Detanglers

I've pretty much always had long hair (except for one traumatic salon experience that left me with a short bob instead of the mid-length cut I requested). Once my hair grew back, I was determined to leave it long and resist the impulse to get it cut ever again. Since then, long hair has become my signature look. Because it takes so long to style, I usually wear it down with loose waves, so I only have to brush through my hair each morning without having to restyle it in between washes. Like so many others, I've let my hair grow out even more during quarantine, and I've noticed that the longer my hair gets the harder it is to detangle. Searching for a solution, I reached out to hairstylist Nunzio Saviano, founder of the Nunzio Saviano Salon in New York City.