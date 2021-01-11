Notice Your Hair Thinning? It Could Be Because of Your Shower Routine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Why Is My Hair Thinning?

My biggest problem wasn't necessarily my towel, but how I was putting my hair up. "Anytime you twist, pull or wrap your hair too tightly you can potentially cause damage or breakage, especially if your hair is prone to it," explains celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh, who's worked with Ellen Pompeo, Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, and Gisele Bündchen, among others.

A lack of elasticity can also cause breakage from a hair towel, says Joseph Maine, artistic director of Color Wow. "To test your elasticity, you can stretch a strand while it's wet," Maine says. "It should bounce back. If it feels limp, mushy, breaks, or stretches more than usual, then it's likely it needs protein." He recommends adding a little bit of the Color WowDream Cocktail ($25, Dermstore) through wet hair and then blow-drying your strands. "After a single-use, it can reduce breakage by 50%," he says.

How to Prevent Your Hair From Breaking

There are a few things you can do if you notice breakage. First, you can gently twist your hair up, being careful not to twist or pull too tightly, Josh says. "If your hair is super fragile and prone to breakage, don't put it in a turban at all," he adds. "Just gently towel dry."

Plus, you shouldn't leave your hair up too long anyway. "Wrapping your hair will trap moisture, and your hair will never fully dry," Maine notes. Instead, gently scrunch your hair with a towel, or a turban, like the Aquis Hair Turban ($30, Sephora) I use. Then, let your hair air-dry for about 15 minutes, and carefully towel dry again with a new towel, Maine says. Finish by blowing out your hair. Josh recommends his Pro Dryer 2000 ($249, Dermstore).