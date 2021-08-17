Let's Bond: The 5 Best Bond Builders For Healthier Hair

Best Hair Bond Mask for Color-Treated Hair

Sally Hershberger Nomad hairstylist Scott Fabian says that this leave-in mask containing peptides is his favorite. "Basically, it's amino acids which is what hair is made up of and it helps to mend and strengthen all hair types," he explains. Fabian recommends using this product once or twice a month.

Ionato is also a fan of this mask. "K18 replenishes disulfide bonds that are gone; it repairs your hair for the long term, so that eventually, you don't have to use it," she says. She recommends using this product after getting your color done. You can also use it at home if you DIY your hair color. "The day you color your hair, this mask is really effective because it protects the hair and helps color go on better," she explains. When it comes to choosing a bond builder, Ionato says hair texture matters. "The K18 mask is thick and easy to massage into the ends of wavy hair," Ionato adds.

Buy It: K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask ($75, K18)