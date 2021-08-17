Let's Bond: The 5 Best Bond Builders For Healthier Hair
Have you noticed that the bond-repair hair product category has become super popular in the past year or two? This section of products includes masks, leave-in conditioners, shampoos, oils, styling creams, and at-home and in-salon treatments.
They caught my attention because my hair gets quite a workout between hair color and hot tools. I get balayage highlights every 6 to 8 weeks and heat-style my hair with a blow dryer and curling iron 3 times a week. I also get an annual keratin treatment called Trissola for the summer to keep my frizz manageable in the New York City summer heat. If anyone could benefit from a little repair, it's me.
So what exactly are bonds, and how do they work? Hair is made up of microscopic chemical bonds, which can break for any number of reasons, including styling habits and regular everyday exposure to the elements. "Your hair is made of several chemical bonds, but color treatments, straighteners, heat, lack of care, and the environment can cause these bonds to break," says cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson.
Bond-building products target three types of chemical bonds that naturally exist in hair, including disulfide bonds, hydrogen bonds, and salt bonds. Disulfide bonds are the strongest of the three. "Disulfide bonds give your hair structure, strength, and overall health," Robison says. Hydrogen bonds are weaker than disulfide bonds and can be quickly broken then restored depending on what you expose them to, he adds. (For example, if your hair gets wet or when you flat-iron it, that can break the bonds in your hair). Salt bonds are the weakest of the three. They are responsible for your hair's pH balance, Robinson notes. "Keeping your hair at its pH of 3.5 to 5.5 is important for maintaining its health and condition."
"Bond-building products are best for people who color their hair a lot like those who go platinum, do high lifts and strong single processes (deep brunette to blonde or red, for instance)," says Sally Hershberger Nomad hair colorist Dana Ionato. They also help with heat-damaged and over-processed hair. Think: Keratin treatments, Japanese straightening, perms. "These types of treatments can lead to broken bonds, and bond builders can help replenish what's lost," Ionato says.
Do they literally repair broken layers in the hair? Robinson says yes. "We are starting to see bond-building products with clinical testing to show that they indeed work," he says. Bond-repair products are meant to help fix these bonds and improve the health of our hair by incorporating similar chemistry.
Best Hair Bond Mask for Color-Treated Hair
Sally Hershberger Nomad hairstylist Scott Fabian says that this leave-in mask containing peptides is his favorite. "Basically, it's amino acids which is what hair is made up of and it helps to mend and strengthen all hair types," he explains. Fabian recommends using this product once or twice a month.
Ionato is also a fan of this mask. "K18 replenishes disulfide bonds that are gone; it repairs your hair for the long term, so that eventually, you don't have to use it," she says. She recommends using this product after getting your color done. You can also use it at home if you DIY your hair color. "The day you color your hair, this mask is really effective because it protects the hair and helps color go on better," she explains. When it comes to choosing a bond builder, Ionato says hair texture matters. "The K18 mask is thick and easy to massage into the ends of wavy hair," Ionato adds.
Buy It: K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask ($75, K18)
Best Overnight Hair Bond Mask:
This highly concentrated treatment is formulated to absorb into hair from inside out. There is a professional version of Olaplex's mask, called the 4-in-1 Moisture Mask, which is formulated with primary active ingredients at increased levels for maximum salon service results. This at-home version was designed to keep your hair healthy at home when you use it weekly. To use it, simply shampoo, towel dry and leave it on for at least 10 minutes. Colorist Tracy Cunningham's secret? She even sleeps with this mask in. I love that it has an airless pump so you can control usage, and that it stays potent until you use it. Best of all, its translucent bottle means you'll never be caught off guard when it's time to replenish your stash.
Buy It: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture ($28, Dermstore)
Best Bond Hair Mask to Reduce Breakage
This leave-in treatment helps you keep breakage at bay, thanks to its formulation of sulfur-rich blue sea kale, which reinforces bonds and fortifies strands. Your hair has three phases: growing, rest and shed. Adding a product with sulfur into your hair routine can lengthen the growing phase. Sulfur is also known to help relieve symptoms of psoriasis, dandruff and eczema.
This treatment also helps detangle and smooth for an overall silkier effect. I find it works well as a hydrating styling treatment when I air dry my waves.
Buy It: Color WOW Dream Cocktail Kale-Infused ($25, Dermstore)
Best Bond Hair Mask for Busy Schedules
Sometimes, you want something you can apply post-conditioner in the shower that doesn't have to be left on after you exit the shower. Amika's liquid treatment can be rinsed out after one minute or left in. Formulated with plant butters and vegan proteins, it helps to strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and prevent damage.
Buy It: The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment ($28, Amika)
Best Leave-In Bond Hair Mask
This one is super easy to use even last minute, and it smells positively divine. I spray this dry-hair mask on my hair at night and it helps strengthen hair fibers from the inside out. Then, it forms a conditioning network of amino acids on top of the hair to smooth the cuticle, add shine and prevent future heat damage. It doesn't leave my hair greasy or oily, so I can rock it the next day and know my hair is being repaired.
Buy It: IGK Antisocial Overnight Bond Building Dry Hair Mask ($34, Ulta)