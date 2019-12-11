7 Hair Accessory Trends to Dress Up Your Winter Wardrobe
Rock these looks during the holidays and beyond.
When it comes to dressing up an outfit, we love a good statement earring—but that's not the only surefire way to dial up the drama. Glam accessories like headbands, barrettes, and scrunchies can instantly fast-track your style, regardless of whether you have short, medium, or long hair.
Recently, we've seen our favorite wintery fabrics and materials—think rich-colored velvets and classic pearls, animal-print fabrics and glitzy coatings—translating into darling hair accessories. Along with being affordable, these seven picks are easy to pair with a cozy, low-key work outfit or your favorite little black dress.
Velvet Headbands
Velvet curtains were a big statement home trend we loved this year, so we weren't too surprised to see the luxe fabric make it's way to hair accessories. (Plus, we can't get enough of this deep turquoise for Christmastime.) Throw on this braided headband that will take you from the office to the holiday party.
Buy It: Braided Velvet Headband in Holly, $24, Anthropologie
Pearl Barrettes
Pearls are always a classic statement, but adding them to grown-up barrettes gives them a modern twist. Try pairing these bold 1-inch clips with a simple sweater for an understated daytime look, or with an embellished dress for a seasonal soiree. To prevent a barrette from slipping, apply hairspray to a bobby pin ( choose one that matches the color of your hair so it's barely noticeable) and place it just under where the clip will sit.
Bow Scrunchies
We know what you’re thinking: Didn’t we leave scrunchies in the ‘90s? Well, they’re back, and they're not just for teens anymore. These bow-adorned elastics give your ponytail a feminine finish. Keep one at work, one in your purse, and one at home, so you always have a scrunchie on hand. The scrunchies come in seven different colorways—we like the black set for its versatility.
Top Knot Headbands
A top knot headband is a stylish way to hide your hair when you don’t have time to wash it in the morning. This version comes in three different colors: rose, gray, and black. The soft corduroy material ensures you won't get a headache after wearing the headband for hours.
Buy It: Aerie Corduroy Top Knit Headband, $5.97, American Eagle
Glittery Barrettes
This set of two slide-on barrettes, which come in black and gold, is a stylish way to pull your hair back and frame your face. Whether you place the points toward or away from your face comes down to personal preference. We also think they'd coordinate beautifully with some sparkly makeup.
Ponytail Scarves
When you’re busy as can be during the holiday season, getting perfectly primped for every party doesn’t always happen, but with the addition of a hair accessory, you can make a ponytail look polished. The delicate floral design adds a vintage spin to your outfit.
Buy It: Laura Burnout Velvet Hair Scarf Set, $24, Anthropologie
Leopard Print Accessories
Animal print is back in a big way. Both leopard print and snakeskin are showing up on belts, shoes, and—you guessed it—hair accessories. If you're looking for a small way to introduce wild prints to your wardrobe, this leopard-print headband is your answer.
Buy It: Bengali Headband, $38, shopbop
