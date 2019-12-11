When it comes to dressing up an outfit, we love a good statement earring—but that's not the only surefire way to dial up the drama. Glam accessories like headbands, barrettes, and scrunchies can instantly fast-track your style, regardless of whether you have short, medium, or long hair.

Recently, we've seen our favorite wintery fabrics and materials—think rich-colored velvets and classic pearls, animal-print fabrics and glitzy coatings—translating into darling hair accessories. Along with being affordable, these seven picks are easy to pair with a cozy, low-key work outfit or your favorite little black dress.