This Flat Iron Trick Gives You Beach Waves in Minutes

It may seem counterintuitive, but flat irons aren't just for straightening hair – they're also useful for adding volume and texture. If you've never warmed up to using a curling iron, or if you're traveling light and want a to pack one versatile styling tool, you're in luck: You can use a hair straightener to create gorgeous waves. Celebrity stylist Justine Marjan breaks down her signature style in five simple steps.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Getty.

Step 1: Divide hair in half and secure top portion up with a clip. Start near the front of your face and work backwards, working in small sections that are one inch wide.

Step 2: Take a section and clamp the iron close to the roots. As you glide it down toward your cheekbone, roll the iron inward making a C-shape (keep the tip of the iron pointed at the ceiling), then release at your cheekbone.

Step 3: Clamp the hair again just below the C-shape curl. Rotate the iron forward this time, creating another C-shape in the opposite direction (You should have just created one full S-shape). The tip of the iron should point down toward the ground this time. “Constantly switching the direction the iron is pointing gives more of a natural wave instead of a crimp,” Justine says.

Step 4: Alternate the pattern until you reach the ends of your hair. “The more you glide the iron down the hair as you rotate it, the less of a wave you will have, whereas the less it slides down the hair as you rotate it, the more wavy it will look,” Justine says.

Step 5: Repeat for the rest of your hair, and then finish the look with a strong hold hairspray to make the waves last.