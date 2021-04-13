Ensure Your Hairstyle Lasts Even Longer with Dry Conditioner

With thick, long hair, I can usually get away with using a dry conditioner three times before it feels (and looks) like it needs a wash. If you have fine hair, you might have to wash your hair more frequently, so your hair never looks stringy or dirty. If you're looking for an easy solution to keep your hair soft, shiny and frizz-free between washes, I recommend trying a dry conditioner. It has completely transformed my wavy hair routine, and it can do the same for you. Shop three affordable picks below. Your hair will thank you!