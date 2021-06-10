Tried, True, Tested Deep Conditioners for Kinky, Coily, Natural Hair 

"Here's a way to test your conditioners and see which one your hair likes the most, part your hair into four sections after you shampoo it, or in threes, whatever you prefer. You know, most people have more than three products in their cabinet. Then pick one conditioner for one section, then another one in another section, and another in another, and then feel how your hair responds, see what it's telling you. Write it down, so you remember which one worked best for your needs, and then that's your way of knowing like which conditioner you can actually get rid of," she suggests.