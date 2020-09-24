Hair Crimping is Back—And No, You Won't Look Like You're Stuck in the 90s

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hair crimping is officially back, and I am here for it. I grew up in the 90s, so I’ve spent plenty of nights sleeping in tight braids so my hair would have a perfectly crimped look in the morning. Over the last few months, I’ve seen rave reviews on social media about the BondiBoost Wave Wand, a newer version of the classic crimping tool. And they’re not the only ones hopping back on the trend: Google searches for “hair crimper” are up 177% in the last year, and there are more than 122,000 posts with #crimpedhair on Instagram.

I’ve been skeptical about going back to the crimped hair life (the slept-in-braids look is decidedly not for me), but after using the wave wand, I’m totally sold.

The wand has three large barrels, so it looks like a 3-in-one curling iron of sorts. I have really thick hair, so I sectioned it out like I would if I were curling it regularly and cranked up the heat on the Wave Wand. I spritzed my hair with heat protectant spray ($20, Ulta) and clamped large chunks of my hair between the triple barrels.

I was pleasantly surprised with the results: The wand created big, loose waves, and I was done with my whole head of hair in about 5 minutes—which is saying a lot since I’ve spent longer than that perfecting a basic high pony.

If you have medium to long hair, go with the original 32mm wave wand (my hair is a few inches longer than my shoulders, so that’s what I used). The larger barrel creates a larger crimp, giving your hair more of a wave rather than a super tight crimped look. If you have short hair, the Wave Wand Mini ($58, BondiBoost) might be a better option, because you’ll get a few more waves, and you can brush them out for a loose wavy look.

