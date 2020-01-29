5 Cordless Hair Tools to Speed Up Your Morning Routine

The days of crowded bathroom countertops are over thanks to these cordless hair dryers, curling irons, and flat irons that can work on a variety of hair types. Now, you'll be able to get ready quicker than ever before because you won't have to keep plugging and un-plugging different devices. All your tools are heated and ready-to-use in moments with just the click of a button.

These gadgets are especially useful for frequent fliers because you'll be able to save space in your carry-on thanks to the products' sleek design. They're also great for homeowners with small bathrooms or young kids because you won't have to worry about them tugging on a hanging cord and burning themselves. After trying out these cord-free tools, you'll want all the appliances in your home to be rechargeable and ready to use on the go.