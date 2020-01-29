5 Cordless Hair Tools to Speed Up Your Morning Routine
Cut down on your primping time with these cord-free gadgets.
The days of crowded bathroom countertops are over thanks to these cordless hair dryers, curling irons, and flat irons that can work on a variety of hair types. Now, you'll be able to get ready quicker than ever before because you won't have to keep plugging and un-plugging different devices. All your tools are heated and ready-to-use in moments with just the click of a button.
These gadgets are especially useful for frequent fliers because you'll be able to save space in your carry-on thanks to the products' sleek design. They're also great for homeowners with small bathrooms or young kids because you won't have to worry about them tugging on a hanging cord and burning themselves. After trying out these cord-free tools, you'll want all the appliances in your home to be rechargeable and ready to use on the go.
Go Styler Hair Dryer
Some hairdryers only offer the base with the attachments available for an additional cost, but this lightweight version comes with everything you need for a beautiful home blowout. The set comes with the hairdryer, charging and storage base, concentrator, pik, diffuser, and an adaptor. The dryer uses ionic heat to keep hair smooth and shiny as you dry and has 37 minutes of use when fully charged. (Plus, you can use Bed Bath & Beyond's 20% off coupon to make this dryer just $80).
Conair Unbound Auto-Curler
Whether you're an amateur styler or have yet to learn how to use a curling iron, this automatic tool might be your savior. All you have to do is place a small section of hair in the ceramic chamber, select which type of curl you desire (either left, right, or alternating), and press the start button for gorgeous, bouncy curls. It needs 4.5 hours to completely charge and lasts a full hour once it's off the USB charger. The curler has three heat settings, so you're not damaging your strands. There's also a traditional version on Amazon for $69.99.
Lunata Flat Iron
Although this straightener is designed for touch-ups, you can certainly use the device to smooth out every inch of hair. (It features 1-inch plates that are ideal for short or medium-length-hair). You can control the temperature settings anywhere from 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure you're not frying your hair. It takes 2.5 to 3 hours to charge and runs for 45 minutes.
Unplugged Beauty Wand
Don't be intimidated by a wand. It's super easy to use and doesn't crease like some brands with clamps do. This option charges in 2 to 3 hours and lasts for 45 minutes, which is plenty of time to curl a full head of hair. The 1-inch barrel creates tighter ringlets.
Salon Depot Mini Flat Iron
Now you can have tamed tresses on the go thanks to this miniature flat iron. It takes 2.5 to 3.5 hours to fully charge and lasts 45 minutes. It's 8.5 by 1.4 inches, so it can easily fit in your bag. Plus, the smaller size is perfect for tackling shorter hairs around your face.
