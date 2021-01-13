A '90s Hair Trend Is Back and Hotter Than Ever—with a Modern Twist

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As a '90s baby, I grew up with pop queen Christina Aguilera rocking piece-y platinum highlights that quickly became the hottest look for young women everywhere. Like all trends, the style came and went, and now, it's back again. Chunky highlights, especially blonde ones, are the current cool-girl style that stylists all over the country see in their salons. But the style is getting a modern update that makes it a wearable look for people of all ages and hair types. "I definitely see the '90s chunky highlight make a comeback," says IGK colorist Olivia Casanova. "Not your traditional '90s highlight, but more of the front pieces," she adds. Lightening a couple of thick pieces at the front highlights your features and brightens your face. Plus, wearing a fun trend will definitely make you look younger.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lana Kelso/Instagram

How to Get Chunky, Face-Framing Highlights

The process of getting chunky highlights is pretty easy, but because the coloring involves bleach, you'll definitely want to get the look done by a professional stylist. "It's just back-to-back slices of hair with bleach and a lowlight," says Maria Wheeler, a hairstylist who owns her eponymous salon. "And then it's toned to make it look more modern."

Although bright blonde highlights are popular, you can update this look with the shade of your choosing. "It's fun because it's versatile in the sense that you can play around with a lot of different colors with it, from platinum to red," Casanova adds. If you are interested in one of the rainbow colors, that would be an extra step after the bleach.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Olivia Casanova/Instagram

How Much Do Chunky Highlights Cost?

When it comes to the price, Wheeler says it will vary slightly by the stylist. "I would charge the same base price [as a highlight], but there might be an extra product charge for the low light," she says. "Some stylists might up-charge as it's more of an 'on-trend' color," she adds.

How Often Do You Have to Get Your Hair Touched Up?

One of the best parts about this look is that it isn't difficult to keep up. Because the highlights are well, very light, make sure you're using a heat protectant, like the OUAI Heat Protection Spray ($28, Sephora). To keep your strands from getting brassy, use a toning shampoo, such as amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Shampoo ($20, Sephora). When it comes to re-touching, Wheeler says you can go into the salon every six to nine weeks, depending on how dark your natural hair is and how concerned you are with the grow-out.