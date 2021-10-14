Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween

candy corn hair with layers Credit: Courtesy of Wynter DePriest/ @monarchhairco

Now that it's autumn, I'm ready to seek a new seasonal hairstyle, and I love the idea of featuring the shades of fall foliage in my tresses. As I was scrolling through Instagram, I came across some stunning styles that mix auburn, red, brown, and blondes. The piece-y, chunky highlights immediately reminded me of one of my favorite seasonal snacks: candy corn. I'm not one to gatekeep any trend, so here's candy corn-colored hair, the shade that anyone can (and should!) try this fall.

How to Get Candy Corn-Colored Hair

If you're making an appointment with the hair salon right now, Harty has a few tips on what to tell your stylist to achieve the multi-colored look. First, Harty says to bring a few inspirational photos of the result you'd like. (And luckily, you have several stunning examples right here!) Of course, the technique will vary depending on your shade selection, but for the blonde bob, Harty says, "I utilized a block coloring technique where I lightened the top and nape area of her hair, and in the interior, I used zig-zag sections to add the red. The tones of the colors were chosen off her natural color palate."

