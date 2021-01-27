The 7 Best Shampoo Bars for Every Hair Concern

I have a shampoo and conditioner combo that I swear by (that you can read about here), but I still love trying out new things. Recently, I decided to try a product completely new to me, a shampoo bar. Just like traditional hair cleansers, there are many options available in a shampoo bar but there is one thing they all have in common, which is the reason I wanted the check them out in the first place. Due to the no-plastic packaging, shampoo bars are an excellent environmentally-friendly option to suds up your strands. According to Ocean Conservancy, a non-profit environmental promoting group, 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean every single year, so anything we can do to go green helps the earth.