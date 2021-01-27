The 7 Best Shampoo Bars for Every Hair Concern
Suds up with one of these eco-friendly products.
I have a shampoo and conditioner combo that I swear by (that you can read about here), but I still love trying out new things. Recently, I decided to try a product completely new to me, a shampoo bar. Just like traditional hair cleansers, there are many options available in a shampoo bar but there is one thing they all have in common, which is the reason I wanted the check them out in the first place. Due to the no-plastic packaging, shampoo bars are an excellent environmentally-friendly option to suds up your strands. According to Ocean Conservancy, a non-profit environmental promoting group, 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean every single year, so anything we can do to go green helps the earth.
Of course, these eco-friendly options are great for your hair, too. "Shampoo bars are becoming more popular as many users experience increased volume and less frizz when using them," says Sofie Pok, stylist and co-creator of STMNT Grooming Goods. To encourage you to upgrade your routine and wash without waste, here are seven shampoo bars to try.
My fellow blondes: Avoid brass and keep that coveted cool tone with this purple shampoo. (It's also great for anyone rocking gray, too.) The formula features cocoa butter and guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride to keep hair hydrated. One 5-star reviewer notes it leaves her hair so soft, she doesn't need conditioner.
Buy It: Ethique Purple Solid Shampoo ($18, Amazon)
I wish that this bar was a candle because it smells like I'm sitting on the beach with a fruity drink in my hand. The affordable bar is a shampoo and conditioner, which means one less item in your shower. The lightweight formula gives hair volume without drying your strands out.
Buy It: Love Beauty and Planet 2-in1 Shampoo & Conditioner Bar ($5, Target)
This all-in-one bar for your hair, face, body, and hands is the ultimate cleanser. It's excellent for oily hair as it removes build-up and leaves your tresses super clean. (Plus, you want to cover yourself in the scent that's a mix of citrus and lavender. My boyfriend loves it.) "I use my shampoo bar every day," Pok says. " I also love that this bar is unisex and used by all genders for equal benefits."
Buy It: STMNT Grooming Goods Hair & Body Cleanser ($12, Ulta)
I didn't know the brand behind my favorite hair accessories also made a shampoo bar, but I quickly became a fan of this product. The nourishing bar is great for dry or damaged hair that needs extra moisture. The bar is also long-lasting—just one lasts 100 washes.
Buy It: Kitsch Nourishing Shampoo Bar ($14, Amazon)
Keep your curls soft and bouncy with this option. It nourishes and controls frizz and is also safe for color-treated hair. Many 5-star reviewers love that it doesn't have a strong scent and it lathers really well.
Buy It: HiBar Volumize Solid Shampoo ($13, Amazon)
If you have sensitive skin like me, I know you read each ingredient on the back of the box. This bar is perfect for you; it's made with clean ingredients and no synthetic fragrance. One 5-star reviewer writes that it's "awesome" and notes, "I love the way it lathers, the lavender aroma, and the squeaky clean feel."
Buy It: Lavendar Natural Shampoo ($15, Each & Every)
Hair loss is difficult, especially as a woman. This bar strengthens your strands and stimulates your scalp to encourage healthy hair growth. It also comes in different versions to target other hair concerns, including oily strands, damaged hair, and itchy scalp.
Buy It: superzero Thinning Hair Shampoo Bar ($18, superzero)
