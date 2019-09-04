The Best Hair Products of 2019

When it comes to hair, we all seem to be trying to solve a problem. (Hello, frizz and dandruff!) Or maybe it’s that we’re all trying to gain a better understanding of how to manage what we’ve been blessed with. Whether you have curly, straight, thin, thick, color-treated, or gray strands, one thing we can agree on is that hair products are important. It's a relief when you’re lucky enough to find one that actually works for you. The days of spending a lot of money on a product you use once and then put in purgatory under your sink are over. We tested hundreds of formulas to find a few that we think you’ll have a hard time living without. These six hair helpers are a must. Sure a few might add a step to your routine, but trust us, they’re worth it. The results (we're talking smooth, soft, healthy hair) will speak for themselves.

