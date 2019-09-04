The Best Hair Products of 2019
Score the hair you’ve always wanted with a little help from these $10 and under miracle workers.
When it comes to hair, we all seem to be trying to solve a problem. (Hello, frizz and dandruff!) Or maybe it’s that we’re all trying to gain a better understanding of how to manage what we’ve been blessed with. Whether you have curly, straight, thin, thick, color-treated, or gray strands, one thing we can agree on is that hair products are important. It's a relief when you’re lucky enough to find one that actually works for you. The days of spending a lot of money on a product you use once and then put in purgatory under your sink are over. We tested hundreds of formulas to find a few that we think you’ll have a hard time living without. These six hair helpers are a must. Sure a few might add a step to your routine, but trust us, they’re worth it. The results (we're talking smooth, soft, healthy hair) will speak for themselves.
Hair Mask Packs
Bad hair days begone! Address your hair’s biggest concerns with treatments formulated with a specific oils to target your problems: avocado oil in Frizz Smoothing, grapeseed oil in Blonde Brightening, vitamin E oil in Damage Repair, and babassu oil in Vibrancy Enhancing.
Buy It: John Frieda Frizz Wonder Drops Hair Masks, $2.47; Walmart
Root Touch-Up
Root touch-ups got really simple with this multiuse formula that works in 10 minutes. Brush on the gel color to blend away grays. (Temples and part line are prime spots.) There's no mixing, ammonia, or peroxide. The color lasts 10 shampoos, buying you a few extra weeks between your color sessions.
Preshampoo Treatment
Hello, volume-seekers. This preshampoo treatment gives your roots a refresh while clearing away product build-up and flakes. Yes, it might add a step to your shower routine once a week, but try it, see results, and you’ll be hooked.
Buy it: Head & Shoulders Root Rejuvenating Pre-Wash Mask, $1.99, Target
Smoothing Shampoo
We love that this moisturizing shampoo is EWG Verified, which means it meets the Environmental Working Group's standards on ingredient selection, transparency, and manufacturing. It's also gentle and color-safe for your hair.
Buy It: Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Sulfate Free Shampoo, $5.99, Target
Leave-In Treatment
If you blow-dry, curl, or straighten your hair, you need this leave-in treatment. Apply from roots to tips while your hair is damp to ward off breakage. You can also use it on dry hair before heat styling. The combination of protein-rich jelly and honey boosts moisture and strengthens hair.
Buy It: Garnier Whole Blends Miracle Nectar 10-in-1 Leave-In, $7.99, Garnier
