The 9 Best Hair Dryers for At-Home Blowouts, According to Stylists

You've likely heard of this hair dryer for two reasons: the technology and the price tag. But according to several stylists, this piece is worth it. "I love using this dryer behind the chair and behind the scenes, because it gives me so much control and versatility with the heat and speed settings, not to mention the diffuser attachment is an absolute dream for drying curls with no frizz," says Nick Stenson, celebrity stylist and artistic director of L'Oréal/Matrix and senior vice president for store and service operations at Ulta Beauty. Jawara Wauchope, a global styling ambassador for Dyson, adds that the dryer also creates less damage for your tresses. "[The hair] dryer has intelligent heat control, which measures air temperature over 40 times a second, and regulates the heat, Wauchope explains. "This prevents extreme heat damage to help protect your hair's shine." The tool comes with five attachments, including a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser, wide-tooth comb, and a gentle dryer that you can change out easily. It also features multiple speed and heat settings and comes in two colors: iron/fuschia and white/silver.

Buy It: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399, Sephora)