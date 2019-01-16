The 8 Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Need

Whether you slept through your alarm and don't have time to wash your hair before work, or you're trying to keep your hair healthier by washing it less, dry shampoo can be a life-saver. It's a quick and easy solution to make unwashed hair look fresh, soak up extra oil, and add volume.

Just like with regular shampoo, different types of dry shampoo exist for all hair types and needs. Individuals with dry, damaged hair or sensitive scalps may see better results with a nourishing dry shampoo, while people with oily hair may prefer a more absorbent formula. We've rounded up the top dry shampoos for every hair need, and here's the best part: they're available at any local beauty store.