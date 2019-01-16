The 8 Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Need
No matter your hair type or need, we've rounded up the best dry shampoos to extend your style between washes.
Whether you slept through your alarm and don't have time to wash your hair before work, or you're trying to keep your hair healthier by washing it less, dry shampoo can be a life-saver. It's a quick and easy solution to make unwashed hair look fresh, soak up extra oil, and add volume.
Just like with regular shampoo, different types of dry shampoo exist for all hair types and needs. Individuals with dry, damaged hair or sensitive scalps may see better results with a nourishing dry shampoo, while people with oily hair may prefer a more absorbent formula. We've rounded up the top dry shampoos for every hair need, and here's the best part: they're available at any local beauty store.
Best for Extra Oil Absorption
If you have extra oily hair, look for a dry shampoo that'll hide grease and pump up the volume. We love this fast-absorbing powder formula because it actually cleans the hair by eliminating oil, sweat, and odor. It works for all hair types and textures and is color-safe for those with chemically treated hair.
Buy It: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $24, Sephora
Best for Volume and Texture
Oil can weigh down your hair throughout the day, but this formula absorbs it while adding volume and extending the life of your hairstyle. The lightweight formula leaves your hair looking refreshed with lots of texture. This volumizing dry shampoo is also great for those with finer, thinner hair.
Buy It: Nexxus Volume Refreshing Mist Dry Shampoo, $8.39, Target
Best for Moisturizing
This invisible, two-in-one style extender cleanses roots and nourishes ends while protecting against the drying effects of the sun. It's formulated with hibiscus extract to keep your hair from drying out or to help hair that's already dry and in need of some healthy moisture. The spray is translucent, so it doesn't leave any traces behind its use.
Buy It: Bumble and Bumble Pret-a-Powder Tres Invisible Nourishing Dry Shampoo, $29, Sephora
Best If You Want Natural Ingredients
This dry shampoo is a unique, charcoal-infused cleanser that detoxes and balances the scalp for optimal health. It is a 98% naturally-derived formula without gluten, silicones, DEA or synthetic dyes. Witch hazel extract helps to reduce oil production, while biotin provides nutrients to support healthy hair growth.
Buy It: Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo, $24, Nordstrom
Best for Sensitive Scalps
Formulated with protecting oat milk, Klorane's dry shampoo is a soothing choice for even the most sensitive scalps. Corn and rice starch also deliver a powerful cleansing action, while natural absorbent microspheres eliminate dirt, oil, and odors.
Best for Curly or Wavy Hair
If you have hair that shows oil easily, like fine curly or wavy hair, then Not Your Mother's Clean Freak is the dry shampoo for you. It soaks up the grease quickly and leaves a matte finish behind, but don't worry—it's not chalky or powdery. This brand also has dry shampoo with tinted color for those with darker hair.
Buy It: Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo, $4.79, Target
Best for Damaged Hair
A traditional daily shampoo can deprive dry strands of much-needed moisture. Infused with vitamin B12 and keratin, TRESemmé Fresh Start dry shampoo gently revitalizes damaged hair in a few quick spritzes. Stash a bottle of this lightweight mist in your bag to freshen hair after a trip to the gym or a long day of being on the move.
Best for Every Hair Type
One of the original dry shampoo companies, Batiste, is a fan favorite today for any hair type. It sprays on with a bit of a white residue, but it disappears after massaging it into your scalp and brushing your hair out. It comes in a variety of floral and citrusy scents to keep your hair smelling fresh and clean all day long.
