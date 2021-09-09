Show Your Locks Some Love With These Hair Care Picks

Best Curl Oil

Hair oils are a must-have in every curly girls kit because they help moisturize the hair, decrease frizz, and help stimulate the scalp. "This is a great lightweight oil," says expert panelist Heather Woolery-Lloyd, M.D., a dermatologist in Miami. It can be used on wet or dry hair, and it absorbs quickly. Coconut and avocado oils in the formula deliver moisture to your curls while preventing your hair from getting frizzy or dehydrated. "This oil smells great, is easy to use, and is so moisturizing," Breyer says. Another tester with thick, curly hair says this oil is great for her second- or third-day curls to remove frizz without making her hair feel greasy. To apply, rub a few drops between the palm of your hands and then comb it through your hair. For extra frizz control, you can reapply throughout the day.

Buy It: Tresemmé Flawless Curls Hydrating Oil ($6, Target)