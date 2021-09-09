Show Your Locks Some Love With These Hair Care Picks
A good hair day is possible and can even be effortless, whether you're working with kinks and coils or super-fine strands. And if you're seeking volume or frizz control, these winners deliver.
- Best Dry Shampoo: SexyHair Healthy Laundry Day ($20, Ulta)
- Best Shampoo and Conditioner: Love Beauty and Planet Reusable Aluminum Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner ($10, Target)
- Best Hair Rinse: Hair Food Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse ($10, Amazon)
- Best Heat Protectant: Nexxus Weightless Style Prep & Protect Leave-In Spray with Hyaluronic Acid ($10, Target)
- Best Scalp Moisturizer: Head & Shoulders Supreme Scalp Moisturizer with Hemp Seed Oil ($9, Target)
- Best Hot Brush: InStyler Straight Up Max ($60, Ulta)
- Best Smoothing Treatment: Garnier Whole Blends 10-in-1 Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Miracle Frizz Tamer ($6, Walmart)
- Best Curl Oil: Tresemmé Flawless Curls Hydrating Oil ($6, Target)
- Best Curl Cream: TPH BY Tajari Curls 4 Days ($14, Target)
- Best Hairbrush: Conair #Blowout Stylist Paddle Hairbrush ($13, Conair)
- Best Hair Dye: Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color Hair Color ($3, Walmart)
Related Items
Best Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is a must-have in your hair care arsenal if you have an oily scalp, tend to go a while between wash days, or if you work out frequently and want to give your hair a quick refresh. This standout is formulated with aluminum starch, octenyl succinate, and silica to absorb excess oils. It also contains conditioning ingredients like butylene glycol, water, and sunflower seed extract to help maintain your hair's natural moisture. Unlike other dry shampoos, this one doesn't leave behind any residue because of the mix of oil absorbers, solvents, and conditioning ingredients in the formula. "It went on clear, which is a big plus for dark-haired women like me, and it left my hair feeling refreshed," says expert panelist Michelle Breyer, author of The Curl Revolution. Breyer says the only thing she would change about the product is putting it in a larger can!
Buy It: SexyHair Healthy Laundry Day ($20, Ulta)
Best Shampoo and Conditioner
This shampoo and conditioner duo is as good for the planet as it is for your hair—everything from the packaging to the formula (and even the fragrance) is sustainable. Naturally derived coconut water and coconut oil help moisturize and strengthen fine hair, adding volume. One tester notes, "My hair, which is usually pretty flat, looked noticeably fuller after washing. It also looks and feels so shiny and soft." Testers also say that the fresh mimosa flower scent made their hair smell incredible without being overpowering. The reusable aluminum bottles come prefilled, but you can buy additional refill bottles as needed. To refill the aluminum bottle, just remove the pump and fill it up from the refill bottles (which are twice the size so you don't have to buy them as frequently).
Buy It: Love Beauty and Planet Reusable Aluminum Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner ($10, Target)
Best Hair Rinse
An upgrade for the popular but pungent DIY detox, Hair Food Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse has a gentle clarifying formula and fresh apple scent. "The targeted nozzle made it easy to apply directly to my scalp. Once it was washed out, my scalp felt amazing and so clean," says one tester who frequently uses hairspray and dry shampoo. Another tester adds, "I was worried about the smell because I didn't want my hair to smell like vinegar, but it smelled like freshly picked apples!" Because this is a clarifying treatment, you should use it in place of your regular shampoo once a week, or less, as needed. It's safe to use on all hair types, and it actually protects color-treated hair because it locks in moisture and seals the hair cuticle.
Buy It: Hair Food Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse ($10, Amazon)
Best Heat Protectant
Hyaluronic acid is a hero ingredient in skincare products because it helps your skin retain moisture, making it look plump and smooth. When used in conditioning treatments, it has the same hydrating effect but without weighing down your strands. Find it in this leave-in spray, which also contains elastin protein to fortify and strengthen your hair. A few spritzes on wet or dry hair prime any hair texture for detangling, heat styling, or air-drying, and they will prevent frizz. "This made my hair feel very nourished without looking greasy," one staffer says. "I really like the spray-on application: It made the product feel lighter and more evenly dispersed throughout my hair versus a cream that I have to smooth through the hair with my fingers. I much preferred this."
Buy It: Nexxus Weightless Style Prep & Protect Leave-In Spray with Hyaluronic Acid ($10, Target)
Best Scalp Moisturizer
Dry, flaky scalps are a common side effect of dandruff, but they can be easily treated with anti-dandruff shampoos, conditioners, and other scalp-care products—like this leave-in moisturizer that instantly soothes and nourishes dry scalps. It's formulated with zinc pyrithione, which has antibacterial and antifungal properties that treat dandruff as well as itching, dryness, and irritation. Hemp seed oil hydrates the scalp to prevent further dryness. When you are experiencing any itchiness or dryness, apply the moisturizer directly onto your scalp, using your fingers to massage it in. It's fast-absorbing and won't make your hair look greasy. One tester who has dandruff says, "My scalp can get unbearably itchy at times. This moisturizer solved the problem within seconds." It's an easy add-on to your current dandruff treatment routine, but you can also use it as a standalone product if you have a dry or itchy scalp.
Buy It: Head & Shoulders Supreme Scalp Moisturizer with Hemp Seed Oil ($9, Target)
Best Hot Brush
A brush with built-in heat lets you skip the flat iron. With four heat settings, ceramic heated plates, and as many ions as a blow dryer, this straightening brush tackles frizz and leaves your hair smooth and shiny. Unlike using a flat iron, where you work with tiny sections of hair at a time, this tool straightens and styles your hair as you brush through it. It cuts the straightening time in half for thicker, textured hair because you can work with much larger sections of hair with each pass. For fine hair, it adds shine and removes frizz. "This is something I didn't even know I was missing in my tool kit," raves one staffer. Another tester says, "This brush tackled straightening my long, thick hair with ease. It is so much easier than using my straightener!"
Buy It: InStyler Straight Up Max ($60, Ulta)
Best Smoothing Treatment
Garnier Whole Blends Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Miracle Frizz Tamer multitasks as a leave-in frizz cream and heat protectant. Not only does it tame frizz all day long, but it also protects your hair against heat damage and can help you get a sleek look when heat styling. Formulated with hydrating ingredients like cocoa seed butter, coconut oil, and argan oil, this leave-in treatment helps keep your hair healthy and smooth (while preventing damage and split ends). Expert panelist Matilde Campos, a celebrity hairstylist in Los Angeles, loves the scent and texture of this treatment, also noting that "the smell was incredible." Another tester says, "Since my hair is fine, it gets tangled pretty much every time I wash it. This made it easy to brush out my wet hair, and it made my hair so smooth."
Buy It: Garnier Whole Blends 10-in-1 Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Miracle Frizz Tamer ($6, Walmart)
Best Curl Oil
Hair oils are a must-have in every curly girls kit because they help moisturize the hair, decrease frizz, and help stimulate the scalp. "This is a great lightweight oil," says expert panelist Heather Woolery-Lloyd, M.D., a dermatologist in Miami. It can be used on wet or dry hair, and it absorbs quickly. Coconut and avocado oils in the formula deliver moisture to your curls while preventing your hair from getting frizzy or dehydrated. "This oil smells great, is easy to use, and is so moisturizing," Breyer says. Another tester with thick, curly hair says this oil is great for her second- or third-day curls to remove frizz without making her hair feel greasy. To apply, rub a few drops between the palm of your hands and then comb it through your hair. For extra frizz control, you can reapply throughout the day.
Buy It: Tresemmé Flawless Curls Hydrating Oil ($6, Target)
Best Curl Cream
In the curl cream category, TPH By Taraji Curls 4 Days checks all the boxes for multitextured hair with excellent curl definition, lasting hold, and volume. This moisture-rich curl cream hydrates with ingredients like mango seed butter, broccoli seed oil, coconut, and pequi (a Brazilian fruit). Testers liked that the cream didn't feel too heavy on their hair. "I loved the curl formation, hold, and volume this cream gave my hair," Breyer says. Adds Woolery-Lloyd, "It defined my curls and smells great!" To apply, rub a small amount between the palms of your hands. Then comb it throughout your wet hair from the mid-shafts to the ends.
Buy It: TPH BY Tajari Curls 4 Days ($14, Target)
Best Hairbrush
Want a pro blowout at home without the workout? This genius brush is the ultimate hack. It has built-in sectioning clips that clip right onto the back of the brush, so you always have a few on hand when styling your hair (and you have a handy place to store them afterward). The paddle brush is vented, which allows air to easily pass through your hair to heat it up and dry it quicker. Testers loved the convenience of the built-in sectioning clips. One staffer with long, frizzy hair raved, "I blow-dry my wavy hair several times a week, and this made the process easier. The wide paddle brush enabled me to dry my hair more quickly, especially the back, which is particularly hard."
Buy It: Conair #Blowout Stylist Paddle Hairbrush ($13, Conair)
Best Hair Dye
We polled readers to nominate their favorite at-home color of the year, and the winner is Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color Hair Color. Readers noted the color is natural and shiny with beautiful gray coverage. Thanks to an ammonia-free formula, it has a pleasant scent. And this drugstore darling is priced so right.
Buy It: Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color Hair Color ($3, Walmart)