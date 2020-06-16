Apple Cider Vinegar Rinses are the Easy At-Home Treatment Your Hair Needs

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

During the past few months of WFH, I’ve been exploring new DIY beauty trends. One recent hair trend that has intrigued me is the use of apple cider vinegar (ACV). Many swear by this kitchen staple for health benefits including digestion, weight loss, and detoxification. (There are even ACV gummies ($19, Amazon) if you can’t stomach the vinegar's sour taste.) In beauty circles, apple cider vinegar is commonly used as a rinse to promote a healthy scalp and shiny hair. I did a little digging and learned first-hand how to take advantage of this DIY hair treatment.

Shine Boost

Want your hair to look healthy and glossy? Use an ACV rinse after you shampoo and condition as a weekly glossing treatment, recommends Nunzio Saviano, founder of the Nunzio Saviano Salon. ACV has a lower pH than your hair, so it helps seal the hair cuticle, locking in moisture and making the hair soft, shiny, and less prone to frizz, Saviano says. No need to worry if your hair is color-treated. “It actually can lock in the color even more because it’s helping to seal the cuticle, and it locks in both moisture and color,” Saviano says, adding that it’s safe to use every time you wash your hair as long as you make sure to use it after conditioner and not as a conditioning replacement.

Scalp Soother

An ACV rinse is a good idea for healthy scalp maintenance because it cleans and clarifies the scalp. “The low pH of apple cider vinegar helps remove dirt, oil, and styling product residue from the hair,” New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., says. And if you find dandruff shampoos to be too harsh on your scalp, an ACV rinse can be a great natural alternative due to its antimicrobial properties. The presence of yeast on the scalp causes inflammation, leading to flaking and dandruff, Zeichner says. “When the scalp becomes oily, it creates an environment that allows for overgrowth of yeast, ultimately promoting extra inflammation and flaking. This is why dandruff is worse when the hair is dirty or when the environment is more humid.” ACV helps lower the levels of yeast on the scalp, which puts a stop to inflammation and flaking.

My Experience with an Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

Though I don’t have dandruff, I have been dealing with an itchy scalp and product build-up for a while (thank you, dry shampoo), so I was excited to try out this quick and inexpensive DIY treatment. First, I tried making my own apple cider vinegar rinse. It’s important to note that ACV needs to be diluted before applying it to the scalp to prevent any irritation. Zeichner recommended diluting the ACV out with two parts water, one part ACV, but you can dilute it more if you have a sensitive scalp. I mixed both ingredients into a spray bottle ($2, The Container Store) (it’s way less messy than just a plastic cup and can target the scalp easier), sprayed the mixture onto my scalp during my shower, and rinsed out after three minutes.