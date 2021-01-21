Amanda Gorman's Headband Is an Elegant Accessory Everyone Can Wear

On Wednesday, many Americans and people around the world tuned into the Presidential Inauguration, but it wasn't just the famous faces that garnered everyone's attention. Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old from Los Angeles, captivated viewers (including myself) with the reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb." Gorman, the youngest Inaugural Poet in history, impressed the audience with her impactful words and dynamic delivery. And while we were all blown away by her poem, I couldn't help but admire her stylish presence. Gorman looked gorgeous with her hair in twists, pulled up, and styled with a bold red puff headband. Since her reading, there has been some serious buzz around her statement look, and I immediately wanted to order a headband like hers.