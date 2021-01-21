Amanda Gorman's Headband Is an Elegant Accessory Everyone Can Wear
The chic look is perfect to hold your hair back for work meetings or virtual happy hours.
On Wednesday, many Americans and people around the world tuned into the Presidential Inauguration, but it wasn't just the famous faces that garnered everyone's attention. Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old from Los Angeles, captivated viewers (including myself) with the reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb." Gorman, the youngest Inaugural Poet in history, impressed the audience with her impactful words and dynamic delivery. And while we were all blown away by her poem, I couldn't help but admire her stylish presence. Gorman looked gorgeous with her hair in twists, pulled up, and styled with a bold red puff headband. Since her reading, there has been some serious buzz around her statement look, and I immediately wanted to order a headband like hers.
The Prada headband Gorman wore is sold out, but there are other affordable options that are also super cute you can shop. And while you're at it, pre-order her upcoming books, The Hill We Climb: Poems ($20, Amazon) and Change Sings: A Children's Anthem ($17, Amazon) that are already best-sellers.
Look polished and support a small business with this option. The handmade headband is made of velvet material and comes in red, wine, pink, and orange. (Just in case you want to add a few shades to your accessory collection.) The item has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 170 buyers, with one noting "[It's] comfortable, stays in place, and I can wear it all day."
Buy It: Velvet Padded Headband ($7, Etsy)
Ruffles add a more youthful look to this headband. This silky choice is made by Shashi, a New York-based brand that makes classic accessories a little playful. The burgundy shade will look especially luxurious on anyone with brunette or black hair.
Buy It: Shashi Caspain Headband ($38, Shopbop)
You won't have to worry about headband headaches with this one. The velvet option is made with comfortable padding so you can wear it all day long. The band is 2 inches thick and the knot is 1 1/2 inches thick for a slimmer look.
Buy It: Velvet Knotted Headband ($49, Lele Sadoughi)
The closest dupe for Gorman's headband is this one that happens to be on sale for 40% off. The handmade accessory is a mix of viscose and silk and is 1 1/2 inches wide at the top. It comes with a dust bag for safekeeping.
Buy It: Thada Velvet Headband ($124, originally $208, Mytheresa)
Pearls are an effortless way to glam up any look. This headband features a top knot and also comes in black.
Buy It: Pearl Velvet Headband ($24, Nordstrom)
