Yes, You Can Wear Hair Accessories at Any Age—Here's How

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

Even though I have super curly hair, I typically style my hair the same three ways: down, half-up/half-down, or a messy bun. While I love intricate braids and updos, sometimes it's just too much fuss for all my hair so I settle on simplistic styles that are both beautiful and functional. A few months ago, I decided to try a popular hair accessory that has continually popped up all over my Pinterest feed: Hair scarves. And let’s just say it was love at first wear. I mean, I was obsessed. There’s something special about adding a bright, patterned scarf to my simple hairstyles that just made my entire look complete. Not to mention, I received endless compliments every time I sported one. On days when I want to keep it sweet and simple, I tie the hair scarf around the base of my ponytail or bun. Other days, if I'm feeling fancy, I'll weave it into a Dutch braid. There's really no right or wrong way to style it, but you always want it to be true to your personal style.

But I have to admit, this got me thinking. Why have I never tried hair accessories before? I wore a few headbands here and there, but nothing special. So, I began experimenting with other accessories in my hair and found it was that special little something missing from my beauty routine. And now it's actually hard for me not to wear something in my hair.

Now, you may be thinking 'How on earth could I wear a hair accessory without looking like a teenager?' And that's a valid point, but according to celebrity hairstylist, Sophia Porter, less is more when it comes to adding adornments to your strands as an adult. "If you want to accessorize, start out small and simple," she suggests. "An accessory that's too flashy or one that clashes with your outfit will come off like you're trying too hard." Duly noted. She also recommends keeping any added pieces in balance with other accessories like jewelry to avoid looking overdone. Also, just because you're adding a headband or barrette to your look, doesn't mean you don’t need to style your strands as usual. Play with texture, add volume, and smooth flyaways so your look is polished and not, well, undone.