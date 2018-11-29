You can take any length hair from everyday to party ready with a bit of styling product and a grown-up hair accessory. These three simple, super-chic hairstyles are sure to inspire you as you prep for seasonal office parties and reunite with family and friends over the holidays. Whether your hair is short, medium-length, or long, we’ve gathered some of our favorite hair products and accessories to create festive holiday looks that will have you turning heads at any occasion. The best part is, you can master all of them at home in a few easy steps. Here's how to get the look.

Holiday Hairstyle for Long Hair: Half-Up Ponytail with Ribbon

The keys to this glam look are volume and a trip to the craft store. Apply mousse, like Kenra Platinum Voluminous Touch Root Mousse, $22, Ulta to damp hair and blow-dry, then pull it all back into a high, loose bun for a few hours. When you take down your hair, you’ll have tons of body and lift, says Garnier celebrity stylist Tommy Buckett. Gather the top half into a ponytail and secure with an elastic. A black velvet ribbon tied into a medium-size bow will create an elegant finish to a half-up hairstyle.

Holiday Hairstyle for Midlength Hair: Soft Curls with Barrette

Curls feel extra festive when you add a statement barrette. If your hair is straight, wrap sections around a curling iron then set in pin curls until cool. Unravel them and gently brush to smooth the top and fluff up the curls at the ends, Buckett says. Naturally curly? Twist a curl cream, like Garnier Fructis Curl Sculpt Conditioning Cream Gel, $4, Walmart, through dry hair. A sparkly barrette, or a barrette in a luxe fabric like velvet or brocade (try L. Erikson USA Volume Barrette Silk Velvet, $28, France Luxe), completes the look.

Holiday Hairstyle for Short Hair: Tousled Texture with Bobby Pins

Relaxed waves with lots of bend and movement are a popular look this season (and keep bobby pins from slipping). To get them, rake a bit of pomade like R&Co Sand Castle Dry Texture Crème, $29, Amazon, through air-dried hair, twisting and scrunching the ends. Crisscross a few bobby pins an inch or two above one ear, a universally flattering spot, Buckett says. Add metallic bobby pins for a more festive look than the traditional brown or black. We like Kitsch Opal Matchbook Bobby Pins, $12, Kitsch