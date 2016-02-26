10 Easy Ways to Fix Dry Hair, According to a Hairstylist
Know How to Spot Dry Hair
The first step to treating dry hair is making sure you know the signs. Your hair might suck up styling products quickly, or dry faster at the ends than everywhere else after a shower. Even constant battles with static electricity let you know that hair is a little dry.
Start Hydrating Before You Step in the Shower
Celebrity hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins says his favorite way to quench thirsty hair is with a pre-shampoo oil treatment. Before getting your hair wet, work the oil through your tresses and let it sink in for at least five minutes. "Apply it everywhere your hair feels dry. If you're experiencing dryness only from ear level to the ends, concentrate it there," Hawkins says. Shampoo it out, then condition like normal.
Buy It: Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Moroccan Sleek Oil Treatment, $4.94, Walmart
Turn on the Right Temperature
When it comes to battling dry hair, avoid the siren call of a steaming hot shower, Hawkins says. “Super hot water swells open the hair shaft, and if your hair is dry or damaged, it’s usually not able to completely close back up, which means moisture will seep out once you style it,” he says. Stick with warm-to-hot water, and try a cold rinse at the very end of your shower. “It’s a salon trick that helps make the hair look shiny,” he says.
Skip the Daily Shampoo
Sudsing up daily can strip hair of much-needed natural oils. Shampoo your hair every other day, using just conditioner on your off days for added hydration.
When You Do Shampoo, Choose the Best Product
Use a shampoo and conditioner formulated for dry or damaged hair because they're designed to replenish lost moisture. But if your hair is very dry, Hawkins recommends switching to a cleansing product. They're gentle enough to remove dirt and buildup without stripping your hair of its oils.
Buy It: Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Oil Therapy Shampoo, $8.97, Walmart
Once a Week, Do a Hair Mask
A hair mask is like a regular conditioner on steroids. And if you're going to make an effort, do it right: After you've shampooed, gather your hair into a ponytail and apply the mask to that portion of your hair. Twist it into a bun, then cover your whole head with a shower cap. "The heat that is released from your head will warm the mask, helping it penetrate deeper into your hair," Hawkins says. After 15 minutes, rinse it all out.
Buy It: Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Mask Treatment, $6.77, Walgreens
Make the Results Last
All it takes is a squirt of one little product to help continue the hydration you built up in the shower: a leave-in conditioner. "These are full of humectants, which will continue to draw moisture to the hair," Hawkins says.
Buy It: SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Leave-In, $9.99, Target
Use Hydrating Styling Products
Just because you're trying to get your hair into place doesn't mean you can't hydrate, too. Look for creamy formulas or serum versions of your styling products, Hawkins recommends.
Buy It: Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Invisible Hair Oil, $14.99, Target
Invest in Quality Hair Tools
Hot tools are a major enemy to dry hair and repeated use only dehydrates it further. We're not saying you need to ditch them altogether; just make sure you're using ones designed to lessen the damaging blow. Your best bet: A tool that lets you control the temperature. "You really only need something to be 390 to 400 degrees to get results, but some people turn their irons up to 450 degrees or worse, and that can really damage your hair," Hawkins says. The same goes for your blow dryer: avoid the urge to crank the buttons to the hottest setting. Spritzing strands with a protectant spray (try TRESesmme Thermal Creations Heat Protectant Spray, $4.92, Walmart) before styling can also help prevent damage and lock in hydration.
Get a Haircut
You might not actually be suffering from chronically dry hair; it could just be that your ends are dry. If you notice they air-dry immediately after a shower, while the rest of your hair is still wet, Hawkins says that's a sign it's time for a trip to the salon. "Those dry ends are roughly a good indicator as to how much you should cut off to get that instant healthy hair feeling back," he says.