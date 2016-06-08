10 Anti-Aging Hair Must-Haves for Your 40s and 50s

By BH&G Editors
Updated December 18, 2019
Westend61/Getty Images
It's not just about your face. Your hair can also show the signs of aging—in the form of dry, brittle, dull, thinning, and, of course, gray strands. The good news? These issues are a heck of a lot easier to fix than wrinkles—and the results happen quickly. We've rounded up the anti-aging shampoos, conditioners, serums, and stylers that will restore your hair to its glossy, full, and youthful status.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Best Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Courtesy of Amazon

Aging hair is often not only dry but also fine and limp. This weekly intensive treatment, made with hydrating glycerin, shea butter, and marine extracts, goes on before you wash. Your strands get all the moisturizing, smoothing, and softening benefits of a deep conditioner, but they won't get weighed down.

Buy It: Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Moisture Intense Oil Creme Pre-Shampoo Treatment, $13.25, Amazon

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Best Restorative Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

Washing hair with a harsh detergent will strip away its natural oils—and that's no good, especially if your hair is already in a dehydrated, weakened state. To cleanse and save your strands, look for a gentle, sulfate-free formula. This one also contains a protein-based complex that coats fragile strands, making them stronger and more resilient.

Buy It: StriVectin Ultimate Restore Shampoo, $25, Amazon

3 of 10

Best Protective Conditioner

Courtesy of Target

Invisible silicone molecules in this daily conditioner wrap around weak, aging strands, creating a seal that protects against breakage and also leaves coarse, dull hair smoother and shinier.

Buy It: Pantene Expert Age Defy Conditioner, $9.99, Target

Advertisement

4 of 10

Best Scalp Serum

Courtesy of Dr. Dennis Gross

You slather a serum on your face every night, but what about your scalp? The skin on your head ages, too, and it could affect hair's growth cycle. This dermatologist-created treatment includes ingredients you'd typically find in anti-aging skin-care products: peptides, retinol, and alpha-lipoic acid. Together they work to create the ideal environment for healthy hair growth.

Buy It: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Anti-Aging Scalp Serum, $54, Dr. Dennis Gross

5 of 10

Best Anti-Aging Hair Treatment System

Courtesy of Walgreens

This intensive three-step kit is the equivalent of hitting the refresh button on your hair. The clarifying shampoo gets rid of shine-dulling residue; the five-minute, protein-packed reconstructing masque strengthens fragile hair; and the leave-in elixir softens coarse, brittle strands.

Buy It: DeveloPlus Anti-Aging Hair Treatment System, $20, Walgreens

6 of 10

Best Thickening Mousse

Courtesy of Ulta

We don't mean to bum you out, but hair thins with age—even if you're not actually losing any. That's because your follicles shrink over time, and so they produce finer, thinner strands, making hair feel less dense overall. This foam plumps up the diameter of each individual strand, so your hair feels fuller—from root to tip.

Buy It: Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse, $28, Ulta

  •  
  •  
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Best Temporary Root Concealer

Gray hairs happen—sometimes between salon visits. This tinted spritz conceals them in seconds. It comes in six shades (blonde, red, and brunette hues) and lasts until your next shampoo.

Buy It: L'Oréal Magic Root Cover Up, $7.19, Target

8 of 10

Best Boosting Spray

If it feels like your hair never gets past a certain length these days, it's likely that your hair is still growing, but your fragile ends are breaking off at a certain point. This spritz acts like a liquid bandage, protecting delicate strands from snapping, so they can reach their full potential.

Buy It: Bumble and Bumble Full Potential Booster Spray, $60, Nordstrom

  •  
  •  

9 of 10

Best Plumping Conditioner

Courtesy of Kérastase Paris

Think of this conditioner as the hair equivalent of an injectable facial filler—without the pinch. Hyaluronic acid (the same stuff in many fillers), along with a molecule that fills out and strengthens the hair's fibers, plumps up thin strands instantly.

Buy It: Kérastase Densifique Fondant Densité, $40, Kérastase Paris

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Best Hair Mask Treatment

Courtesy of Ulta

Like a face mask, a well-formulated hair mask makes everything look smoother and brighter after just one use. This rich formula is made with protein and liquid pearl extract to make hair appear healthier and more luminous.

Buy It: Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment, $43, Ulta

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com