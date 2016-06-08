10 Anti-Aging Hair Must-Haves for Your 40s and 50s
Best Pre-Shampoo Treatment
Aging hair is often not only dry but also fine and limp. This weekly intensive treatment, made with hydrating glycerin, shea butter, and marine extracts, goes on before you wash. Your strands get all the moisturizing, smoothing, and softening benefits of a deep conditioner, but they won't get weighed down.
Buy It: Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Moisture Intense Oil Creme Pre-Shampoo Treatment, $13.25, Amazon
Best Restorative Shampoo
Washing hair with a harsh detergent will strip away its natural oils—and that's no good, especially if your hair is already in a dehydrated, weakened state. To cleanse and save your strands, look for a gentle, sulfate-free formula. This one also contains a protein-based complex that coats fragile strands, making them stronger and more resilient.
Best Protective Conditioner
Invisible silicone molecules in this daily conditioner wrap around weak, aging strands, creating a seal that protects against breakage and also leaves coarse, dull hair smoother and shinier.
Best Scalp Serum
You slather a serum on your face every night, but what about your scalp? The skin on your head ages, too, and it could affect hair's growth cycle. This dermatologist-created treatment includes ingredients you'd typically find in anti-aging skin-care products: peptides, retinol, and alpha-lipoic acid. Together they work to create the ideal environment for healthy hair growth.
Buy It: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Anti-Aging Scalp Serum, $54, Dr. Dennis Gross
Best Anti-Aging Hair Treatment System
This intensive three-step kit is the equivalent of hitting the refresh button on your hair. The clarifying shampoo gets rid of shine-dulling residue; the five-minute, protein-packed reconstructing masque strengthens fragile hair; and the leave-in elixir softens coarse, brittle strands.
Buy It: DeveloPlus Anti-Aging Hair Treatment System, $20, Walgreens
Best Thickening Mousse
We don't mean to bum you out, but hair thins with age—even if you're not actually losing any. That's because your follicles shrink over time, and so they produce finer, thinner strands, making hair feel less dense overall. This foam plumps up the diameter of each individual strand, so your hair feels fuller—from root to tip.
Best Temporary Root Concealer
Gray hairs happen—sometimes between salon visits. This tinted spritz conceals them in seconds. It comes in six shades (blonde, red, and brunette hues) and lasts until your next shampoo.
Best Boosting Spray
If it feels like your hair never gets past a certain length these days, it's likely that your hair is still growing, but your fragile ends are breaking off at a certain point. This spritz acts like a liquid bandage, protecting delicate strands from snapping, so they can reach their full potential.
Buy It: Bumble and Bumble Full Potential Booster Spray, $60, Nordstrom
Best Plumping Conditioner
Think of this conditioner as the hair equivalent of an injectable facial filler—without the pinch. Hyaluronic acid (the same stuff in many fillers), along with a molecule that fills out and strengthens the hair's fibers, plumps up thin strands instantly.
Buy It: Kérastase Densifique Fondant Densité, $40, Kérastase Paris
Best Hair Mask Treatment
Like a face mask, a well-formulated hair mask makes everything look smoother and brighter after just one use. This rich formula is made with protein and liquid pearl extract to make hair appear healthier and more luminous.