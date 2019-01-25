Hair

One of the best things about getting a new hairstyle and hair color is feeling like a million bucks. We've tapped top experts for advice on all types of hair types, cuts, styling techniques, and hair products to create that fresh-from-the-salon look at home.

I Hated Wearing a Ponytail Until I Started Using These Hair Ties

Using coil, spiral ties, and soft silk scrunchies has been the ultimate game-changer.
Ensure Your Hairstyle Lasts Even Longer with Dry Conditioner

These affordable products will make your hair super soft and shiny.
Hair Rollers Are Back—Here’s How to Use Them for a Bouncy Blowout

Your grandma's favorite styling tools are popular again, and they're an easy, damage-free way to create gorgeous styles at home.
The Most Hydrating Hair Masks to Nourish Your Dry, Damaged Strands

These affordable, nutrient-dense hair treatments will transform your tresses.
The Biotin Spray That ‘Instantly Thickens’ Thin Hair Is Packed With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients

And it's just $19 on Amazon.
The 9 Best Hair Dryers for At-Home Blowouts, According to Stylists

Take it from the experts: These tools will give you soft, shiny strands without the salon.
Pastel Hair Is the Prettiest Trend to Try This Spring

Try something new (at home or at the salon) with this fun fad.
The 7 Best Shampoo Bars for Every Hair Concern

Suds up with one of these eco-friendly products.
Amanda Gorman's Headband Is an Elegant Accessory Everyone Can Wear

A '90s Hair Trend Is Back and Hotter Than Ever—with a Modern Twist

How to Hide Gray Roots Fast

Notice Your Hair Thinning? It Could Be Because of Your Shower Routine

I Used K-Beauty Products for a Month And My Hair Has Never Looked Better

It’s just as great, if not better, than K-Beauty skincare.

How to Master An At-Home Blowout, According to Experts

How to Create Loose Waves with a Styling Wand

The Best Texturizing Sprays to Give Your Hair Body and Volume

This Top-Rated Shampoo and Conditioner Solved My Impossible Hair Situation

4 Tips for Wearing a Ponytail Without Tearing Out Your Hair

Yes, You Can Wear Hair Accessories at Any Age—Here's How

4 Smoothing Products to Ensure You Have the Best Hair Days This Summer

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinses are the Easy At-Home Treatment Your Hair Needs

7 Detangling Brushes That Actually Get Through My Knots with Ease

The 8 Products I Use to Keep My Hair Healthy and Protect Against Split Ends

A Stylist's Tips for Cutting Men's Hair at Home Like a Pro

7 Scalp Care Items I Always Have on Hand

I Tried the No-Heat Hair-Curling Hack Going Around Social Media and It Actually Works

Going Gray? This Root Touch-Up Spray Will Be Your New Best Friend

Going Gray? Here's How to Care for Your New Hue

Yes, You Can Rock a Scrunchie as an Adult—Here's How to Do It

9 Gorgeous Hair Colors to Switch Things Up This Spring

3 Cute Bob Haircuts to Inspire Your Next Chop

5 Cordless Hair Tools to Speed Up Your Morning Routine

6 Fun Hair Accessories to Upgrade Your Basic Ponytail

The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Gives Me a Professional-Looking Blowout Every Time

The 6 Trendiest Haircuts to Try Out This Year, According to Stylists

Global Black Is the Gorgeous Color Trend for Super Shiny Hair

7 Hair Accessory Trends to Dress Up Your Winter Wardrobe

Icy Blonde Is the Coolest Hair Color to Try This Winter

