Beauty Essentials You'll Actually Use on Your Next Outdoor Adventure

After moving to the East Coast when I was five, we only pitched tents at the beach (or as we say in New Jersey, "the shore") and roasted marshmallows in the family room fireplace. The topic of real camping didn't come up again until years later, when my husband, who developed a passion for climbing, hiking, and REI garage sales, organized a camping trip with our vegan neighbors. The day started idyllically. We waded in a nearby lake, cooked Tofurkey and veggies wrapped in foil, and roasted s'mores. But when evening rolled around, it became, well, a cold, miserable nightmare. The air mattress deflated, my 3-year-old's portable potty spilled inside the tent, I had to pee but was too afraid to walk along the pitch-dark trail to the bathrooms. I vowed never to camp again.