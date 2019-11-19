10 Wardrobe Staples That’ll Keep You Warm All Winter

Finding your car's ice scraper, stocking up on hot chocolate, and taking inventory of the coziest items in your closet are all part of getting prepped for winter. You may even need to invest in a few new pieces to keep you warm and dry. Fabrics that are thick, wooly, or waterproof will guard you against the elements; many come in bright colors and fun prints that will elevate your daily outfits during these long, cold, and sometimes dreary months. The goal is to make sure you have the right clothing and accessories that will last you the entire season, protect you against chilly temps, and keep you looking fashionable. These ten wardrobe staples fit the bill.