10 Wardrobe Staples That’ll Keep You Warm All Winter
Ready or not, winter is upon us.
Finding your car's ice scraper, stocking up on hot chocolate, and taking inventory of the coziest items in your closet are all part of getting prepped for winter. You may even need to invest in a few new pieces to keep you warm and dry. Fabrics that are thick, wooly, or waterproof will guard you against the elements; many come in bright colors and fun prints that will elevate your daily outfits during these long, cold, and sometimes dreary months. The goal is to make sure you have the right clothing and accessories that will last you the entire season, protect you against chilly temps, and keep you looking fashionable. These ten wardrobe staples fit the bill.
Statement Coat
The beauty of an attention-grabbing topper is that it doesn't matter what you are wearing underneath—the coat will get all the glory. Whether you go with a trendy shade (neon or pink) or a classic bold color (red or royal blue), you won't regret this purchase.
Thin Cotton Turtleneck
A lightweight base layer can be a lifesaver for keeping your appearance chic, even on the bleakest days of winter. Layer it under your favorite shift dress or cami top, and you can make your more springy items last through the chilly months.
Buy It: Suprima Cotton Longsleeve Turtleneck, $25.95, Lands’ End
Velvet Pants
Not just for parties, velvet pants will dress up any cold-weather look when paired with a simple white crew-neck sweater or a chambray top. Choose a black style if you want to keep things fancy, or pick a color to add a unique piece to your closet.
Waterproof Boots
Footwear that will keep your feet dry during finicky weather is essential. Find a durable boot with a whimsicla print, like polka dots, that will put a smile on your face when you slip them on during a gloomy day.
Fair Isle Sweater
Sometimes mistaken as a holiday print, this classic knit style is perfect for the entirety of winter. Complete the look with jeans for a casual weekend ensemble or with a corduroy skirt for a fresh seasonal work outfit.
Buy It: Cynthia Rowley Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater, $24.99, Marshalls
Cropped Puffer Jacket
In recent years, puffers have evolved and now come in trendy colors, patterns, and fits. The cropped style feels sporty, and although it has a shrunken silhouette, it will still keep you warm and comfortable.
Buy It: Color-Block Frost-Free Puffer Jacket for Women, $69.99, Old Navy
Blanket Scarf
Large scarves—the kind you can wrap and wrap around your neck—are not only trendy but also extremely functional. Pick one in a vivid color or print to help your outdoor look pop (or indoor if you keep it on to stay cozy).
Sherpa Fleece
The wooly texture known as sherpa is covering everything this season. The beauty of a popover fleece is that you can wear it on a warmer winter day to run errands, go to a workout, or walk the dog, or you can layer it under your puffer when the temperature drops.
Sweater Dress
If you prefer to not wear pants every day from November through March, there are some alternatives. A knit dress with fuller coverage, whether with a turtleneck or longer length, is the seasonal piece you need. Thick tights and any height boot will complete your ensemble.
Buy It: Prologue long Sleeve Rib-Knit Mock Turtleneck Midi Dress, $39.99, Target
Neon Beanie
Keeping your head and ears covered will help your entire body stay warm. In sharp neon, you'll also be protecting yourself from dark, since no one is going to miss you coming and going with this neon pink hat on your noggin.
Comments