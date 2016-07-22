Tiny, Delicate Jewelry That Goes with Everything

Is there anything daintier than a fine gold chain bracelet, a flash of silver from a super skinny ring, or a wire-thin necklace that adds a touch of sheen to your decolletage? These irresistible accessories are super feminine, gorgeously subtle, and will work with everything in your closet -- from denim to evening gowns.

Mismatched studs are surprising and interesting! We've seen fun combos of states, numbers, and more -- but this flirty little message made us smile ($35, krisnations.com).

Sarah Chloe Mini Heartbeat Necklace

At first glance, this wavy little line looks like some kind of modern art. But then you realize it's actually a heartbeat and it becomes even prettier (if possible) because of what it represents. Wear one alone, or buy mixed metals and layer them to spread even more love ($98, sarahchloe.com).

Dogeared Wishbone Necklace

Another petite necklace with a sweet message from Dogeared: the Wishbone ($58, dogeared.com). The charm is so teeny that it adds a hint of sparkle to your neckline. This also can be mixed and matched with other chains, but we love how it looks alone, too.

Lauren Conrad Bow, Knot, and Triangle Ring Set

Lauren Conrad is basically the queen of delicate, feminine style. So it's no surprise that her Kohl's collection has lots of pretty little things like this ring set ($16, kohls.com). Stack them or wear them separately.

Alex and Ani Feather Pull Chain Bracelet

The charm bangles may be Alex and Ani's signature piece, but the duo also have some beautiful, simpler styles, too. This silver feather style adds an instant understated boho vibe ($68, alexandani.com).

Jennifer Meyer Gemstone Thin Ring

At $175, this skinny ring ($175, barneys.com) is a bit on the splurge side, but hear us out: It's anchored with a real diamond and thanks to its simplicity, it looks amazing no matter what other rings you're wearing (a struggle for married or engaged gals who don't want their fashion jewels to compete with their wedding bling).

Gorjana Taner Bar Mini Stud Earrings

If you're not into girly hugs and kisses or Bohemian feathers, this minimalist chic little bar ($40, shopbop.com) is for you. We love how it looks with a tousled top knot!

Loren Stewart Itsy ID Bracelet

Another luxe purchase (and another diamond-embellished design), this Loren Stewart chain ($295, barneys.com) flickers with light at every hand gesture. Although you may end up throwing in some extra arm movements just to show off your sweet little sparkle.

Etsy Gold Diamond-Shape Earrings

These go-with-anything earrings ($129, etsy.com) were crafted with minimalism in mind. Pair it with a simple gold necklace and you're good to go.

Dos Lunas Necklace

