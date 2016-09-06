What Your Wardrobe Needs to Transition from Summer to Fall

When the weather first starts to cool off but isn't quite cold enough for your favorite chunky sweater, it's nice to have items that can be flex between your summer and fall wardrobes. These simple staples can help you effortlessly transition your summer closet for fall, and they're all classic enough to stay in your fall wardrobe rotation for years to come.

Classic Chambray Shirt

The ever-so-versatile chambray, or denim shirt, is a classic fashion item that looks good year-round. Pair one with a different shade of denim jeans or tuck into a skirt, or layer it over a T-shirt for a boyish look.

Buy It: AE Oversized Denim Button Up Shirt, $44.95, American Eagle

Long-Sleeve Black Dress

Perfect for cool summer nights and mild fall days, a black long-sleeve dress is an investment piece that belongs in every wardrobe. When shopping, choose a dark, neutral color so it's wearable in the fall. This dress's fit-and-flare cut will flatter your figure in all the right places; the delicate yoke detail at the top is also gorgeous.

Buy It: Mesh Yoke Fit & Flare Dress, $69.95, Lane Bryant

Cozy Twill Poncho with Fringe

This 70s-style fall piece is making a comeback, and we're into it. A poncho is a cozy, casual twist on a traditional cardigan and can be thrown on over any outfit. A neutral color, like this striped one, will quickly become a fall wardrobe staple.

Buy It: Aerie Twill Poncho, $23.97, Aerie

Wear-Anywhere Sneakers

Whether you're heading to the apple orchard, sitting under Friday night lights, or strolling around the farmers market, everyone needs a pair of comfy, walkable shoes. A classic pair of plain white sneakers can travel with you from season to season, and they'll always be in style.

Buy It: Vans Authentic Lo Pro, $50, Vans

Colorful High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Autumnal hues aren't just for the changing leaves outside. Instead of regular blue jeans, try changing up a fall look with wine-color skinny jeans. Pair them with a neutral top like black, cream, or chambray and black flats for a fall-approved outfit.

Buy It: High Rise Skinny Jean, $89.95, Lane Bryant

Neutral Sleeveless Jacket

Like a vest, a sleeveless jacket can be worn with long-sleeved tops. The lightness of the sleeveless jacket makes it ideal for those breezy, not-too-cold fall days. We like this one because it can be worn casually with jeans or dolled up with a pencil skirt or dress.

Buy It: Wrap Star Belted Vest, $98, Nordstrom

Pleated Mid-Length Skirt

A midlength skirt, or a "midi" skirt, is the perfect cross between a mini and a maxi skirt. We love this pleated skirt for a night out with friends, whether it be in the summer or fall.

Buy It: Pleated Knit Midi Skirt, $69.50, LOFT

Silky Striped Blouse

It's natural to reach for more neutral colors as summer transitions to fall, but your wardrobe doesn't have to be entirely void of color. In fact, we're certain this silky blouse featuring autumnal hues like gold, indigo, and burgundy, and a hint of metallic shimmer will be your favorite new piece to wear this fall. Vertical stripes and side-tie detail make it extra flattering.

Buy It: Multistripe Blouse, $27.99, JCPenney