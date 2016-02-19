Summer 2014 Fashion Trends

Bright colors, retro silhouettes, flirty patterns -- we're taking a cue from our go-to style bloggers who prove that fewer layers don't mean we have to scrimp on style.
Summer's Best Fashion Trends

We've scoured the Internet and rounded up the hottest summer fashion trends from our favorite bloggers. Click on and get inspired!

Candy Colors

Candy-color frocks bring to mind the glamour of a Palm Beach vacation. Accented by over-the-top shades and a metallic belt, this ensemble radiates and celebrates summer style.

Get more information on this look at Fashion Tweaker.

Scalloped Crochet Shorts

With feminine textures coming out to play all season long, crocheted details and lace are practically requirements! The scalloped edge of these dressy shorts adds an extra dose of playful girliness.

Get more information on this look at Forever Chic.

The Retro One-Piece

The retro one-piece has solidified itself as the "it" style for relaxation poolside or beachside this summer. Details like a sweetheart neckline and bustier-inspired stitching are going strong this season.

Get more information on this look at Crystalin Marie.

Gingham and Floral

Hardly any patterns scream summer more than picnic-appropriate gingham and colorful floral. A common color scheme throughout brings the two fabrics together in what can only be described as a quintessential summertime outfit.

Get more information on this look at Holly Dolly Blog.

Modern Tropical Print

Another warm-weather-approved pattern is the tropical print. Here, the look is given a stylish modern makeover in a form-fitting silhouette, finished by a pair of breezy ankle strap heels.

Get more information on this look at To Vogue Or Bust.

Multitasking Maxi Dress

Nothing works harder for you in the summer heat than a maxi dress! Equal parts casual and formal, this form-flattering frock will feel stylish, whether you're at the airport or your favorite downtown restaurant.

Get more information on this look at Fashberries.

Sheer Detailing

Although sheer fabric has the potential to feel a bit too daring in the off seasons, it feels right at home in the heart of summer. To complete the look, balance it with softer cotton fabrics and classic accessories.

Get more information on this look at Crazy Style Love.

Ladylike Romper

Never could we have predicted that the romper shape would come back in vogue, but the fresh take certainly has our attention. Nail the revitalized trend by layering on the accessories -- things like dressy sandals, tasseled jewelry, and oversize shades.

Get more information on this look at Southern Curls & Pearls.

Simple Sundress

The flirty patterns and soft fabrics of sundresses are, of course, a summer style staple. Here, a cinched waist helps to define shape, while a band of dotted white fabric at the neckline balances the bold print.

Get more information on this look at Sarah Hearts.

