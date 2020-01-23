9 Stores That Offer Free Perks to Give You More Bang For Your Buck
A handful of retailers offer benefits you might not know about.
While shopping, you probably stop by certain stores because of the fashionable clothes and great prices. But you might not know that many retailers offer perks such as free hemming, complimentary gift wrapping, and even lifetime guarantees on returns and exchanges.
Many of these benefits are available both online and in-store, so both types of buyers can take advantage of them, whether you prefer to buy in person or from the comfort of your own home. This list features a variety of places to shop, including stores that sell athletic clothes, professional outfits, outdoor gear, and more. With so many different options offering great deals, you might just find a new favorite retailer.
Athleta
The brand known for its women's athletic gear offers much more than leggings. You can get score free hemming on pants, skirts, and dresses, whether it's a new or old item. Athleta also offers free fit styling, free standard shipping on any order, and some locations even have complimentary fitness classes. To see what your local Athleta has available, inquire with the store's employees.
Brooks Brothers
Dress clothes that fit properly exude professionalism, and that's why Brooks Brothers offers free alterations. If you're ordering online, you can request specific alterations for trousers, and if you're shopping in-store, you can receive basic jacket adjustments. However, the company's website does note that some changes might come with a small fee.
Eddie Bauer
For the past 100 years, Eddie Bauer has been a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts for a good reason. The company promises its products "are built to last," and if they don't? Eddie Bauer will replace it, no matter how old it is, with no receipt required.
Lands' End
If you're shopping for new pants, check out Lands' End selection and take advantage of their cuffing and hemming services. For online orders, which are also shipped for free, you can specify the hemmed or cuffed style you would like. For guidelines on how to measure your pants, check out the company's website.
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean used to have a lifetime guarantee on its goods, but the company made a few changes recently. The retailer does still offer refunds or exchanges on items bought within the past year with proof of purchase, as long as it's not excessively damaged.
Lululemon
Come for the stylish athleisure, stay for the perks. Along with free shipping and returns, Lululemon stores also offer free in-store hemming on both pants and tops. There are some items with features such as zippered bottoms or thumbhole-cuffs that might be excluded, but this varies from store to store. To see what your local Lululemon offers, stop on in and ask an employee.
Patagonia
Patagonia's policy is known as its ironclad guarantee. For any item that didn't live up to your standards, you can take it into a Patagonia store for a return, refund, or repair. Although there's no set time limit, the company asks that returns due to fit or color be made in a "timely manner" so they can be sold again.
Scheels
You can rest easy shopping at Scheels because of its 100% satisfaction guaranteed policy. The sports goods store accepts all exchanges or refunds, at any time, for any item, except for ammunition. You can return or exchange items in-store or online.
Von Maur
Von Maur might just become your new favorite department store, thanks to its offerings. You can return any product purchased at Von Maur at any time, as long as it's still in "sellable condition." Whether you're buying online, which comes with free standard shipping, or in-store, you can get any item over $10 gift-wrapped free of charge. They also offer free in-store clothing alterations (though some items might include a small fee.)
