9 Stores That Offer Free Perks to Give You More Bang For Your Buck

While shopping, you probably stop by certain stores because of the fashionable clothes and great prices. But you might not know that many retailers offer perks such as free hemming, complimentary gift wrapping, and even lifetime guarantees on returns and exchanges.

Many of these benefits are available both online and in-store, so both types of buyers can take advantage of them, whether you prefer to buy in person or from the comfort of your own home. This list features a variety of places to shop, including stores that sell athletic clothes, professional outfits, outdoor gear, and more. With so many different options offering great deals, you might just find a new favorite retailer.

Image zoom Tom Werner/Getty Images