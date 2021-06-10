These Sandals Are More Comfortable Than My Birkenstocks, and Amazon Has Dozens of Colors Right Now
I've been wearing Birkenstocks for as long as I can remember. Over the past decade, I've gone through several pairs of the classic slip-ons and I've always said they're the most comfortable shoes I own. But I recently decided to try a pair of Naot sandals in a similar style, and they're even more comfortable than my broken in Birks.
From my experience, the biggest difference between the two brands is the time it takes to break them in; each time I get a new pair of Birkenstocks, it takes several weeks to wear them in. But the Naot sandal formed to my feet so quickly, I decided to wear them to the airport on the third day I had them. I spent an 18-hour travel day running through airports and catching Ubers, and my feet were in surprisingly great shape by the end of the day.
The sandals are certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association, which means they provide great support and are actually good for your feet. And besides the fact that they're so comfy, the best part about the shoes is they come in dozens of colors and styles. And you can get most of them with fast shipping on Amazon! I promise after the first day you wear them, you won't want to wear any other sandals all summer. Here are some of my favorite options.
Related Items
Santa Barbara Sandal
If you're looking for a style close to the classic Birkenstock, I highly recommend the Santa Barbara sandal. It comes in 15 different colors and patterns, and is available in everything from cheetah print to classic neutral colors. The brand doesn't do half sizes, but both straps are fully adjustable so you can tighten or loosen as needed.
Buy It: Santa Barbara Sandal, $134
Fresno Sandal
The Fresno sandal includes the trendy criss-cross over the toe area and an adjustable strap. The style fits true to size; if you're in between sizes, I recommend sizing up. This option comes in a couple different two-tone options: Choose from white leather and tan suede or black leather and brown suede.
Buy It: Fresno Sandal, $144
Austin Sandal
If the three-strap look is more your style, pick up a pair of the Austin sandal. This style comes in five colors, including a trendy snakeskin leather and a multi-color zebra print.
Buy It: Austin Sandal, $139