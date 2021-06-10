From my experience, the biggest difference between the two brands is the time it takes to break them in; each time I get a new pair of Birkenstocks, it takes several weeks to wear them in. But the Naot sandal formed to my feet so quickly, I decided to wear them to the airport on the third day I had them. I spent an 18-hour travel day running through airports and catching Ubers, and my feet were in surprisingly great shape by the end of the day.