The key here is to move focus away from your upper half so it's less of a defining feature, and create more balance to your figure by adding a little volume to the bottom. By adding a little fullness -- not bulk -- to your bottom half, it will help to divert attention and draw all eyes to those spectacular legs that other body types long for. Look for clothing that helps carve out a waistline (like a fitted bodice), and pieces that have wider straps to conceal a supportive bra. Dresses with folds of fabric below the waistline will help balance you out and create more of an hourglass silhouette.