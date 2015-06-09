How to Dress for Your Body Type: The Heart Pendant
Do you find that you often struggle to find shirts that fit, or feel that you've got linebacker shoulders but fabulous legs? Jacqui Stafford, celebrity style expert and author of The Wow Factor: Insider Style Secrets for Every Body and Every Budget, calls your shape the "heart pendant."
The key here is to move focus away from your upper half so it's less of a defining feature, and create more balance to your figure by adding a little volume to the bottom. By adding a little fullness -- not bulk -- to your bottom half, it will help to divert attention and draw all eyes to those spectacular legs that other body types long for. Look for clothing that helps carve out a waistline (like a fitted bodice), and pieces that have wider straps to conceal a supportive bra. Dresses with folds of fabric below the waistline will help balance you out and create more of an hourglass silhouette.
What Works:
- Go for tops with a slim V-neck that show a sliver of skin but draw the focus inward and away from broader shoulders.
- A flared skirt will draw all eyes to the lower part of your body to show off slender legs.
- Look for clothing that helps lengthen you: It's easy to look short-waisted when you've got a large chest, so every piece you have should aim to stretch you out.
- When buying shorter jackets, look for three-button styles that help to hold in your chest.
What Doesn't:
- Boat-neck, or wide scoop necks that over-emphasize the broadness of your shoulders
- A skinny bottom half with a full top -- you'll look like you're about to topple over
- Turtlenecks or funnel collars that choke your neckline and make you look bustier
- Anything with padded shoulders or ruffled, frilled sleeves
- Boleros, knits, or shrugs that draw more attention to your top half
- Dramatic, wide lapels that make you look wider
- Wide belts that cinch your waistline; go for belts that sit lower on the hips to lengthen your torso
The Best Dress for Busty Body Types
Try a V-neck style with wide straps, a fitted bodice, and fuller flared hem.
The Best Casual Outfits for Busty Body Types
Go for a slender, longer length cardigan to elongate your torso and s-t-r-e-t-c-h you out; pair with a flared skirt that will help to balance your upper half.
