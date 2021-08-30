I Tried Eberjey's Luxury Pajamas and They're Worth Every Penny
I've never been a big fan of pajamas because they felt a little bit frivolous to me. Instead, I opt for wearing a t-shirt and shorts to bed because that's what I am most comfortable in. But, after hearing so many great things about the Eberjey Gisele PJ Set, I wanted to see if it was worth the hype. After sleeping in them once, I understood why hundreds of customers were calling these pjs the softest and comfiest pajamas they've ever owned. Now, I refuse to sleep in anything else.
This sleepwear set exceeded every expectation I had. Everything about it from the quality to the style was amazing, but I especially loved how comfortable they are. The lightweight modal jersey fabric is very breathable and feels cool to the touch. With other pajamas, I often found myself getting overheated throughout the night, but not with these. The cool fabric helps me sleep soundly through the night and wake up without a drop of sweat in sight.
Buy It: Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Short PJ Set ($98, Eberjey)
Not only is the material extremely soft, but it also holds its shape and doesn't wrinkle at all (even after being washed). One five-star reviewer says the set is "so soft, so cozy, and worth every penny!!! I feel like I'm wearing a soft cloud. I can't wear any other pjs anymore."
Another five-star customer adds, "I was a bit skeptical once I saw the price, but when they arrived and I opened the package, just feeling the fabric was pure luxury. I love them, I ordered a few more and have thrown out my old pajamas. If you're hesitant, don't be!" It's worth noting that these pajamas do need to be hand washed in cold water. But, the extra effort is worth it to preserve the amazing quality.
Plus, the matching shirt and short set is cute enough to leave on and lounge around the house even when I have friends over. "Honestly the top could be worn with jean shorts and would look super cute," says one five-star shopper. The Gisele PJ Set is also a favorite for new mothers. "These pajamas are so flattering and I love the button top for nursing, especially," raves another reviewer.
I tested out the Gisele Relaxed Short PJ Set, which comes in nine colors and has a looser-fitting shirt with boyfriend-fit shorts. The Gisele Shortie Short Set features a slightly more form-fitting shirt and shorts and comes in 15 colors. For colder months, or if you like to blast your AC to stay cool, Eberjey also has a variety of long sleeve and pants pajama sets.
No matter which set you end up with, all of them are ridiculously comfortable and might just be the last set of pajamas you'll ever need to buy. Trust me, they are worth the investment.