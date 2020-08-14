The Most Stylish Clip-On Earrings You Can Wear Everyday
These painless options are top-rated and affordable.
Jewelry can instantly transform any look, and earrings are especially important as they highlight your entire face. (Well, right now, they can also showcase your face mask.) If you don't have your ears pierced, you've probably been bummed that you haven't been able to show off your sense of style with a pair of sparkly studs or big, fun hoops. But thanks to clip-on earrings, you can rock the same looks those with pierced ears wear. Now, if the thought of clip-ons makes you cringe, don't worry. Not all of them give you sore, red ears that eventually leads to you swearing you'll never wear a pair again. We found a handful of pain-free options that are highly-rated and look great with any outfit, whether you're hosting a virtual happy hour or just heading to the grocery store. They have great ratings and are super affordable, so you can add several of them to your jewelry collection.
Want to make an outfit instantly classy? Add some pearls. Each earring features a small pearl set on a silver mixed metal setting. One five-star reviewer notes that even their sensitive skin wasn't bothered by this set. They added that the duo is "cute and classy."
Buy It: Lauren Ralph Lauren Silver-Tone Glass Pearl Clip-On Earrings ($24, Macy's)
These diamond-like studs go with any outfit. They're made out of alloy and silver-tone metal and feature a larger stone with a halo of smaller ones. One five-star buyer says they don't hurt at all and stayed put on their ears all day and night.
Buy It: Napier Halo Silver Button Clip Earrings ($10 was $18, Kohl's)
These hoops come in two colors, so you can match all of your gold and silver jewelry. They measure a little more than 2 inches in diameter and 1/8 inches in width. The gold is made of goldtone plate and the silver is made of rhodium plate.
Buy It: Vince Camuto Clip Hoop Earrings ($25, Nordstrom)
This duo is a sparkly way to get in on the rose gold trend. They measure 12 x 12 millimeters and are made of resin and plated brass bezel. The item is a best-seller on Etsy, and the shop has a perfect five-star rating with more than 6,500 sales. Multiple buyers write that the rosy hue is even prettier in person.
Buy It: Rose Gold Druzy Clip On Earrings ($13 was $16, Etsy)
If you've always wanted a cartilage ring but didn't want the piercing, this is exactly what you need. It comes in two colors, silver and gold, and each one features a solid and sparkly cuff that are connected. They're made of silver and zircon gemstone.
Buy It: Crystal Ear Cuff ($15 was $18, Etsy)
