The Most Stylish Clip-On Earrings You Can Wear Everyday

Jewelry can instantly transform any look, and earrings are especially important as they highlight your entire face. (Well, right now, they can also showcase your face mask.) If you don't have your ears pierced, you've probably been bummed that you haven't been able to show off your sense of style with a pair of sparkly studs or big, fun hoops. But thanks to clip-on earrings, you can rock the same looks those with pierced ears wear. Now, if the thought of clip-ons makes you cringe, don't worry. Not all of them give you sore, red ears that eventually leads to you swearing you'll never wear a pair again. We found a handful of pain-free options that are highly-rated and look great with any outfit, whether you're hosting a virtual happy hour or just heading to the grocery store. They have great ratings and are super affordable, so you can add several of them to your jewelry collection.