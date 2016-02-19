2014 Spring Fashion Blogger Roundup

While the transition into spring fashion is an annually celebrated and highly anticipated tradition, it does pose a bit of a tricky challenge. How do you maintain the same level of interest in your outfits with half the fabric of your fall and wintertime looks? Happily, we had only to turn to our favorite bloggers to get the scoop on what makes spring style such a time-honored and universal love affair. This season, it's all about embracing breezy layers, indulging in delicate fabrics, and letting pattern and texture do all the talking.