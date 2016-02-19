2014 Spring Fashion Blogger Roundup
Statement Neutrals
Who says neutrals are boring? Here, a pair of nude heels and a camel-color bag give this springtime ensemble subtle flair.
Anchors Away
As soon as spring break season hits, the classic anchor print becomes fair game. Paired with another classic -- blue gingham -- this look is distinctly Americana. Add modern edge by switching up your footwear for something a little more glitzy, like these lace-up heeled sandals.
Photograph courtesy of Lydia Hudgens.
The Patterned Pant
If time and budget allow for just a few high impact additions to your closet, go for patterned pants. This on-trend look is easy to achieve and packs extra wow factor with little effort.
Photograph courtesy of Aubrie Pick.
Lovely Lace
Lace is a classic texture that never goes out of style. Here, it's paired with an equally timeless broad brim hat and chic pair of heels for a casually formal look.
Signs Point to Neon
This season, it’s all about neon! Small doses are all you need to put a little "spring" in your step.
Photograph courtesy of Adam Quirk.
A Cut Above
Crop tops don’t have to be as intimidating as they seem. When paired with the right silhouette -- think a high waisted skirt or pair of shorts -- this cut is actually flattering on various body shapes!
Chilly to Breezy Staple
Much of the nation is still grappling with the dicey transition from the colder temps of winter to the breezy days of spring. Stay comfortable but classy in an elegant cape.
Photograph courtesy of Sarah Culver.
Pairing of Prints
Mixed prints are an easy way out of wardrobe indecision. The key is to play with sizes -- mix large prints with smaller ones, as with this black-and-white striped duo.
Photograph courtesy of Kat Harris, The Refined Woman.
Chambray Play
Chambray has been the “it” texture since last spring, and the look is still going strong! It’s the perfect neutral, pairing well with anything from a Kelly green pencil skirt to your favorite pair of jeans.
Photograph courtesy of Katie Yuen.
Army Chic Style
Army chic is another on-trend look this spring. The relaxed cut lets you ease into bikini season, while the nearly neutral, earth tone color scheme mixes well with just about anything you layer with it.
Pretty in Pleats
Pleats seem to have been made with spring in mind. Ultra feminine and super slimming, this texture is worth indulging in, now through fall!