Celeb Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shares a Genius Hack to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day
Plus, bold liquid lipsticks that won't budge or smudge.
Want a bright new shade for spring that stays on your lips and off your face mask? The newest liquid lipsticks and lip stains deliver rich color minus any super-dry finish. Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha skincare ambassador, always preps his clients for a long-wear formula with a lip balm or mask. Next, he has them remove most of the balm with blotting paper then swipe on the color. "Your lips will feel comfortable without affecting the color's staying power," Martin says. Try the Tatcha Blotting Papers ($12, Tatcha). To try out this easy technique, check out these top picks (at affordable prices) to add to your makeup bag.
Revlon Colorstay Satin Ink
The moisturizing formula in this vibrant purple lasts for a full 16 hours. The black currant seed oil and vitamin keep your pout nourished. It's also available in 20 other shades that have a satin finish.
Buy It: Revlon Colorstay Satin Ink in Own It ($7, Ulta)
Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Everyone needs a bold red that makes them feel fierce. This shade is super pigmented and lasts 16 hours with a matte finish. The liquid lipstick is also available in 39 other colors to check out.
Buy It: Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Individualist ($9, Ulta)
The Lip Bar Liquid Matte
For a more muted red, try out this beautiful brick option. The liquid matte lipstick is nourishing (no cracking here) and, as a bonus, is vegan and cruelty-free. You can also get the liquid lipstick in 11 other shades.
Buy It: The Lip Bar Liquid Matte in Bawse Lady ($13, Amazon)
Covergirl Outlast All Day Lip Color
If you want pigmented long wear but love a glossy finish, try out this berry option that lasts for a full 24 hours. The cruelty-free formula moisturizes lips and is available in six other modern colors.
Buy It: Covergirl Outlast All Day Lip Color with Moisturizing Topcoat, New Neutrals in Muted Berry ($11, Amazon)
Flower Beauty Bitten Lip Stain
For a pretty pink that's perfect for spring, opt for this shade from Drew Barrymore's beauty line. The hydrating, water-based goes on like a gel and dries to be similar to a stain, so you don't have to reapply. It also comes in five other pinky tones.
Buy It: Flower Beauty Bitten Lip Stain in Sass ($10, Ulta)
