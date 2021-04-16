LIVE

Celeb Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shares a Genius Hack to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day

Plus, bold liquid lipsticks that won't budge or smudge.

By Erica Metzger
April 16, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Want a bright new shade for spring that stays on your lips and off your face mask? The newest liquid lipsticks and lip stains deliver rich color minus any super-dry finish. Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha skincare ambassador, always preps his clients for a long-wear formula with a lip balm or mask. Next, he has them remove most of the balm with blotting paper then swipe on the color. "Your lips will feel comfortable without affecting the color's staying power," Martin says. Try the Tatcha Blotting Papers ($12, Tatcha). To try out this easy technique, check out these top picks (at affordable prices) to add to your makeup bag.

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Revlon Colorstay Satin Ink

The moisturizing formula in this vibrant purple lasts for a full 16 hours. The black currant seed oil and vitamin keep your pout nourished. It's also available in 20 other shades that have a satin finish.

Buy It: Revlon Colorstay Satin Ink in Own It ($7, Ulta)

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Everyone needs a bold red that makes them feel fierce. This shade is super pigmented and lasts 16 hours with a matte finish. The liquid lipstick is also available in 39 other colors to check out.

Buy It: Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Individualist ($9, Ulta)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The Lip Bar Liquid Matte

For a more muted red, try out this beautiful brick option. The liquid matte lipstick is nourishing (no cracking here) and, as a bonus, is vegan and cruelty-free. You can also get the liquid lipstick in 11 other shades.

Buy It: The Lip Bar Liquid Matte in Bawse Lady ($13, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Covergirl Outlast All Day Lip Color

If you want pigmented long wear but love a glossy finish, try out this berry option that lasts for a full 24 hours. The cruelty-free formula moisturizes lips and is available in six other modern colors. 

Buy It: Covergirl Outlast All Day Lip Color with Moisturizing Topcoat, New Neutrals in Muted Berry ($11, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Flower Beauty Bitten Lip Stain

For a pretty pink that's perfect for spring, opt for this shade from Drew Barrymore's beauty line. The hydrating, water-based goes on like a gel and dries to be similar to a stain, so you don't have to reapply. It also comes in five other pinky tones. 

Buy It: Flower Beauty Bitten Lip Stain in Sass ($10, Ulta)

`

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com