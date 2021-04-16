Celeb Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shares a Genius Hack to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day

Want a bright new shade for spring that stays on your lips and off your face mask? The newest liquid lipsticks and lip stains deliver rich color minus any super-dry finish. Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist and Tatcha skincare ambassador, always preps his clients for a long-wear formula with a lip balm or mask. Next, he has them remove most of the balm with blotting paper then swipe on the color. "Your lips will feel comfortable without affecting the color's staying power," Martin says. Try the Tatcha Blotting Papers ($12, Tatcha). To try out this easy technique, check out these top picks (at affordable prices) to add to your makeup bag.