8 Cooling Hats to Keep the Entire Family Comfortable This Summer

Baseball games, pool days, backyard barbecues, and so much more. The summer is the ideal time to get outside and make memories with your family. Along with all the outdoor adventures comes the sun and the heat, so you'll need to plan ahead to protect yourself and your family from the elements. Before you go outside (and even if you are staying indoors all day), slather on the SPF. But that's not all the protection you need. Clothing with UPF protection should be a staple in your summer wardrobe, especially hats; it's difficult to apply sunscreen to your hair and scalp.