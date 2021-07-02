8 Cooling Hats to Keep the Entire Family Comfortable This Summer
Baseball games, pool days, backyard barbecues, and so much more. The summer is the ideal time to get outside and make memories with your family. Along with all the outdoor adventures comes the sun and the heat, so you'll need to plan ahead to protect yourself and your family from the elements. Before you go outside (and even if you are staying indoors all day), slather on the SPF. But that's not all the protection you need. Clothing with UPF protection should be a staple in your summer wardrobe, especially hats; it's difficult to apply sunscreen to your hair and scalp.
- Men's Cooling Hat: TrailCool UPF Cooling Cap ($18, originally $35, Eddie Bauer)
- Women's Brimmed Cooling Hat: Women's Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat ($35, The North Face)
- Infant Cooling Hat: Kids' Sunday Afternoons Play Hat ($29, L.L. Bean)
- Unisex Cooling Hat: Unisex Coolhead II Ball Cap ($32, Columbia)
- Men's Brimmed Cooling Hat: Cooling Bucket Hat ($20, originally $25, Amazon)
- Kids Cooling Hat: Kids Bucket Sun Hat ($14, Amazon)
- Women's Cooling Convertible Hat: Women's UVShield Cool Convert Visor ($30, Dick's Sporting Goods)
- Men's Cooling Visor: Cooling Visor ($15, Dick's Sporting Goods)
Here, you'll find options for every person in your family, from the littlest explorer to the oldest. Whether you're on a leisurely walk, a serious hike, or even tending to your garden, you'll want to put on one of these caps before you head out the door.
Related Items
Men's Cooling Hat
This option might look like a typical cap, but it's much more protective. It's lightweight, moisture-wicking, and has UPF 50+ protection. Plus, it's half-off, and with a nearly perfect 5-star rating, it's a great deal.
Buy It: TrailCool UPF Cooling Cap ($18, originally $35, Eddie Bauer)
Women's Brimmed Cooling Hat
Protect your face, neck, and back with this pretty pastel hat that comes in three sizes. (It also comes in a light yellow version.) The UPF 40+-rated option features an adjustable drawcord and is made of sweat-wicking material. One buyer gives the hat a 5-star review and notes that it's a "great, comfortable hat." They add, "Loved this hat for the softness, sun protection, and tie for the wind."
Buy It: Women's Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat ($35, The North Face)
Infant Cooling Hat
Your little one certainly needs protection from the sun. It features a neck veil for protection, stain-resistant and quick-drying material, a breakaway chinstrap in case of emergency, and is rated UPF 50+. It's available in three sizes (fitting children from 5 months to 12 years) in three fun colors. One parent (who's bought several for her children) gives the option a 5-star rating and calls it "the perfect sun hat." They note that the hats "do a great job of staying on their heads and blocking the sun. My kids have very fair skin, and we have a family history of melanoma, so it hugely important to me that they not get a lot of sun on their faces."
Buy It: Kids' Sunday Afternoons Play Hat ($29, L.L. Bean)
Unisex Cooling Hat
More than 200 pleased purchasers give this choice 5 stars. The UPF 50-rated cap has moisture-wicking and cooling material, and is ideal for going in the water or long, sweaty runs.
Buy It: Unisex Coolhead II Ball Cap ($32, Columbia)
Men's Brimmed Cooling Hat
If you're an avid outdoors person, you need this brimmed option. When this UPF 50-rated hat gets wet, it cools up to 30°F below the average body temperature in less than 30 seconds and stays cool for up to two hours. The lightweight option is machine-washable, has an adjustable chin strap, and comes in six colors. It's one of the highest-rated hats on this list, with a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 4,100 buyers. One person gives the hat 5 stars and raves, "I work as a landscape supervisor in 115+°F weather, so I am always outside drenching in sweat. I use this every day, all day five times a week, and it works amazing."
Buy It: Cooling Bucket Hat ($20, originally $25, Amazon)
Kids Cooling Hat
With a perfect 5-star rating from almost 6,000 buyers, you can rest assured that your child will be shielded from the heat and sun. It's soft, breathable, and has UPF 50+ protection. It fits most children ages 2 through 6 and comes in 13 colors. One buyer, who purchased the hat for her toddler, gives the hat a 5-star rating and adds, "So far it has kept my son's face, head, neck, and chest from being even the slightest bit sunburned even after a full day of accompanying me while I did yard work."
Buy It: Kids Bucket Sun Hat ($14, Amazon)
Women's Cooling Convertible Hat
When you can't decide between a hat and a visor, opt for this innovative option that starts as a cap and can convert to a visor thanks to the drawstring. It has a UPF 50+ rating with reflective details and adjustable sizing. The hat comes in three fun shades.
Buy It: Women's UVShield Cool Convert Visor ($30, Dick's Sporting Goods)
Men's Cooling Visor
This visor has the same features as the men's hat above. It cools up to 30°F below your body's temperature, has UPF 50+ protection, and is machine-washable. The lightweight visor is available in three colors.
Buy It: Cooling Visor ($15, Dick's Sporting Goods)