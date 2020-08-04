This Incredibly Easy Concealer Hack Promises an Instant Face Lift
Plus, it's an excellent way to save money and speed up your makeup routine.
Concealer is one of those products that can fix a variety of skin issues. If you have blemishes or sunspots, a few dabs of concealer will cover them right up. For anyone with under-eye circles, a couple of swipes of the product can make you look refreshed. And depending on what you want to be concealed, you should be using your wand, finger, or makeup brush accordingly. Recently, I came across a super simple concealer trick that gives you a facelift in just a few seconds. So, how does this magic work, exactly? As Amanda Ensing puts it, "It's all about placement."
In a TikTok clip, Ensing first shows how she used to apply concealer by drawing a triangle under the eye and blending it into her foundation. She then shows off her new method that's also over a foundation base. Ensing takes just a few dabs of her tool on the inner corner of her eye. She then draws a line from the outer edge of her eye, going upward and blends it in with a makeup brush. "This uses less product, so it looks more natural," Ensing explains in the video. "But you can use it for every day or dramatic looks." After the concealer is blended, the makeup guru pats on powder to set it in.
To pull off this effortless look yourself, you'll need to have a few items that are probably already in your makeup bag. First, you'll want your favorite foundation that matches your skin tone and concerns. Then, you'll need a concealer. You can choose any type you wish to, but remember that a fuller coverage option will yield a more flawless look. My go-to product is Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer,$30, Sephora. I put it on with the Sephora Collection Pro Concealer Brush, $22, Sephora, as it offers precise application. The final powdering step is optional, but if you're in the market for a good setting powder, I (and thousands of others) highly recommend the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($39, Sephora). (Yes, I've raved about this product before.) Once you have all your products ready, just follow Ensing's step-by-step tutorial.
As a Sephora rewards member and someone who rarely goes a day without makeup, I was eager to try this trick out. I was surprised that my eyes could look so bright with using such minimal product. (A huge bonus as it will end up saving me money in the end.) It made my morning makeup routine quicker, and I loved the final look. This hack is an excellent option for all ages and skin types, as you can adjust the products as necessary, and both beginner and expert makeup artists can do it. Plus, a few swipes of concealer is much cheaper than any procedure.
Comments