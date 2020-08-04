This Incredibly Easy Concealer Hack Promises an Instant Face Lift

Concealer is one of those products that can fix a variety of skin issues. If you have blemishes or sunspots, a few dabs of concealer will cover them right up. For anyone with under-eye circles, a couple of swipes of the product can make you look refreshed. And depending on what you want to be concealed, you should be using your wand, finger, or makeup brush accordingly. Recently, I came across a super simple concealer trick that gives you a facelift in just a few seconds. So, how does this magic work, exactly? As Amanda Ensing puts it, "It's all about placement."

Image zoom PhotoAlto, Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

In a TikTok clip, Ensing first shows how she used to apply concealer by drawing a triangle under the eye and blending it into her foundation. She then shows off her new method that's also over a foundation base. Ensing takes just a few dabs of her tool on the inner corner of her eye. She then draws a line from the outer edge of her eye, going upward and blends it in with a makeup brush. "This uses less product, so it looks more natural," Ensing explains in the video. "But you can use it for every day or dramatic looks." After the concealer is blended, the makeup guru pats on powder to set it in.