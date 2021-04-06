Go Green with These 6 Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

However you define clean or green for your routine (fewer synthetics, organic, or vegan), it’s never been easier to find your just-right option.
By Erica Metzger
April 06, 2021
The beauty aisle is bursting with natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable options from familiar brands and new ones to discover. If you want a one-stop-shop, I love online retailer NakedPoppy's high-tech approach to creating a personalized selection. Take a short quiz on 30-plus attributes (like age, skin tone, hair, and eye color), and the site's algorithm curates your top makeup shades and skincare picks from 20-plus clean brands vetted by chemists.

Green Beauty Products to Upgrade Your Routine

Along with NakedPoppy's top-rated eyeliner, I found a few other must-have items to include in your eco-friendly beauty regimen. Not only are they better for the environment, but they're also quality items you'll love. (I know I do.) Plus, you don't have to spend your whole paycheck on a few new products.

Refillable Deodorant

Keep the stainless-steel case forever to reload with Dove 0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant ($10, Walmart) as needed. The chic case is stylish enough to leave out on your bathroom countertop if you have a smaller space.

Face Balm

Founder Jessica Alba created this luxe, fragrance-free moisturizer for sensitive skin. It's especially ideal for a dry complexion (don't forget your neck!) and leaves a beautiful dewy finish.

Mascara

What’s in this volumizing mascara? Argan and marula oil. What’s not? Parabens, sulfates, talc, and mineral oil. Plus, the tube is made from recycled paper.

Tinted Moisturizer

This refillable tinted moisturizer combines reef-friendly SPF, hydrating plant oils, and light makeup coverage in 14 shades. Your first purchase is $42, but refill cartridges are just $32.

Liquid Liner

If you love a crisp cat-eye, this clean liner by NakedPoppy delivers rich, smooth color with plant- and mineral-based ingredients. 

Eyeshadow

Have you heard about this new clean line from legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown? Tap this subtle shimmer on lids for a bright-eyed, no-makeup look.

