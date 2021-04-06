Go Green with These 6 Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
The beauty aisle is bursting with natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable options from familiar brands and new ones to discover. If you want a one-stop-shop, I love online retailer NakedPoppy's high-tech approach to creating a personalized selection. Take a short quiz on 30-plus attributes (like age, skin tone, hair, and eye color), and the site's algorithm curates your top makeup shades and skincare picks from 20-plus clean brands vetted by chemists.
Along with NakedPoppy's top-rated eyeliner, I found a few other must-have items to include in your eco-friendly beauty regimen. Not only are they better for the environment, but they're also quality items you'll love. (I know I do.) Plus, you don't have to spend your whole paycheck on a few new products.
Keep the stainless-steel case forever to reload with Dove 0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant ($10, Walmart) as needed. The chic case is stylish enough to leave out on your bathroom countertop if you have a smaller space.
Buy It: Dove 0% Aluminum Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit ($15, Walmart)
Founder Jessica Alba created this luxe, fragrance-free moisturizer for sensitive skin. It's especially ideal for a dry complexion (don't forget your neck!) and leaves a beautiful dewy finish.
Buy It: Honest Beauty Calm & Heal Melting Balm ($33, Honest Beauty)
What’s in this volumizing mascara? Argan and marula oil. What’s not? Parabens, sulfates, talc, and mineral oil. Plus, the tube is made from recycled paper.
Buy It: CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara ($11, Ulta)
This refillable tinted moisturizer combines reef-friendly SPF, hydrating plant oils, and light makeup coverage in 14 shades. Your first purchase is $42, but refill cartridges are just $32.
Buy It: Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($42, Sephora)
If you love a crisp cat-eye, this clean liner by NakedPoppy delivers rich, smooth color with plant- and mineral-based ingredients.
Buy It: NakedPoppy Clean Liquid Liner ($22, NakedPoppy)
Have you heard about this new clean line from legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown? Tap this subtle shimmer on lids for a bright-eyed, no-makeup look.
Buy It: Jones Road Just A Sec Eye Shadow ($26, Jones Road)