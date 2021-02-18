How to Choose Your New Favorite Fragrance from Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.

Early on in our new normal, I took a little hiatus from my regular perfume application. My thought was, why bother spritzing if no one else can smell it? But fast forward a couple of months and I realized that scent provides me with a sense of sanity—wearing my signature fragrance makes me feel more like me, even if my day-to-day differs drastically from 2019. I soon found myself donning even my more formal scents for Zooms and daily walks.

As for home scents, my candles took on a new, more vital role. I'm a longtime member of the work-from-home crew (ten years) but instead of lighting my usual smoky-fireplace and coffee-scented candles, now I opt for candles that remind me of far-flung locales, like the Indonesian-inspired Juara Hope Candle ($16, Juara).

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

I wanted to start fresh in 2021 with a new perfume and home scent but was overwhelmed about tackling this task remotely. To help me find my new favorite fragrances from afar, I tapped a few experts to share some tips on shopping for a scent online.

Choosing the right home or personal fragrance can be daunting when you don't have the opportunity actually to sniff them in person. Phil Riportella, co-founder of Snif admits that shopping for a fragrance online is almost impossible. "When you read a fragrance description from a traditional brand or even a direct-to-consumer brand that is still following the traditional rules, even if you can understand the complicated 'notes,' it's almost impossible to know what the combination of ingredients will actually smell like," he points out. Plus, each fragrance smells different to and on everyone. At Snif, the team's approach is simple and clinical when it comes to product descriptions. "We even use video content to help create an emotional connection to our products," Riportella says.

Givaudan Senior Perfumer Caroline Sabas recommends you establish the olfactive families you're drawn to―florals, gourmand, citrus, etc. "If you love jasmine in nature, you might like a floral fragrance or natural smells," Sabas says. "If you're a fan of clementines, experience a citrus scent. Identifying the category you prefer can help narrow things down."

When it comes to home scents, keep it light—especially for the bedroom. "A perfect home scent has to work in conjunction with your everyday life," Lucky Scent Co-Founder Adam Eastwood says. "Pick something that can blend with the area's activities—herbaceous scents for the kitchen, clean/musky scents for the laundry room," he adds. You can go with a single scent scenario throughout your home, as well. "If you want to scent your whole house in one fragrance, err on the side of gentle, light scents to ensure that it's never overwhelming regardless of what else may be going on at home," Eastwood says.

Next, Sabas says to do the research. "See what some of your favorite scents have in common and use that as a guide," Sabas says. "Maybe it's a note or it could be the perfumer (similar to a favorite author or artist)." Sabas notes that having a benchmark of fragrances you gravitate toward can simplify the process as you select one from home. Here are a few to try.