Reviewers Say This Best-Selling Cream Instantly Smoothed Out Their Wrinkles and Fine Lines

A good skincare routine should leave your face feeling fresh and looking its best. However, when there are seemingly countless items on the market from a variety of brands, it can be dizzying even to know where to begin. Well, whether you already have your regimen down and are looking for an upgrade, or maybe you're brand new to the beauty world and need somewhere to start, we have a few products that you're likely to love. It's the Three Beauty Secrets for Glowing Skin Set from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Although this trio of top-rated products usually retails for $204, you can get it on sale for $149 thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

The kit includes three items, two of which are best-sellers on the Charlotte Tilbury website. The Magic Cream is the top skin care product on the site, and for a good reason. The formula features hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E to lock in moisture and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It moisturizes for a full 24 hours and has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from almost 2,000 happy customers.

The Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, which goes under your moisturizer, is another best-selling product. It includes polyglutamic acid, which has similar properties as hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to brighten your complexion. Unlike some serums that can be pretty harsh, this one is safe for all skin types. It has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from almost 800 reviewers, with one buyer writing: "The serum is so light and milky, it sinks in straight away, and it leaves your skin looking so fresh, hydrated, smooth."

The third item in the set is the Wonderglow Face Primer. It's perfect as a base for your foundation (after you apply the serum and moisturizer) or for your makeup-free days. It has hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, and camellia oil to give your complexion a flawless, dewy finish. The product also features light diffuser properties to reduce the look of wrinkles.