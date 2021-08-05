The Best Underwear for Women to Fit All Body Types

Get into Shape(wear)

I've never been much of a shapewear person, but after some urging from a friend to try the Sculpting High Waist Brief from the super-inclusive brand, Skims, I get the hype. It magically sucks you in without redistributing your skin elsewhere. The seamless construction is comfortable enough to wear daily and ensures you can wear them with anything, while the silicone grip keeps rolling to a minimum. And I can guarantee that between the high rise and the full-back, your butt will never look better. Pro tip: The shapewear can run small, so check the size chart and reviews before committing to a size.

Buy It: Sculpting High Waiste Brief ($36, Skims)